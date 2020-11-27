Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Yuan eases on corporate dollar demand, set for worst week in 2 months

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Nov 27 (Reuters) - The yuan inched lower against
the dollar on Friday, pressured by seasonal corporate demand for
the greenback, while many investors cautiously awaited more
clues on U.S. President-elect Joe Biden's policy agenda towards
China.
    Fresh worries over Sino-U.S. tensions emerged in the market
this week after a report that the Trump administration is
considering forming an alliance against China, putting the yuan
on course for its worst week in two months.
    The onshore yuan opened at 6.5722 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5787 at midday, 46 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
    Traders said the yuan was weighed by rising corporate dollar
demand on Friday morning as some companies have to make FX
purchases towards the end of the month to settle their overseas
payments. 
    If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday
level, it would have lost 0.3% to the dollar this week. But the
Chinese currency is still set for its sixth straight monthly
gain, the longest winning streak since 2014.
    "The Trump administration plans to impose sanctions on a few
Chinese companies in the coming weeks, which reminds that it is
hard to expect smooth sailing regarding U.S.-China
relationship," Zhao Hao, economist at Commerzbank in Singapore,
said in a note.
    But some were rather optimistic on future developments
between Beijing and Washington.
    "We believe there is room for the market to price in the
potential for Biden's﻿ administration to modify some of Trump's
China-related measures that he deems damaging to the American
economy," said Craig Chan, global head of FX strategy at Nomura.
    "We maintain high conviction in our short USD/CNH positions,
supported by improving China capital flow dynamics, the prospect
of more predictable geopolitical relations under a Biden
administration and our softer USD view."
    A Reuters poll showed that investors were the most bullish
on the yuan among Asian currencies, with long positions on the
currency rising to the highest level since Jan. 25, 2018.

    Separately, China's central bank said on Thursday it will
make prudent monetary policy more flexible and targeted, and
reiterated it will not resort to flood-like stimulus.

    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.5755 per dollar, 25 pips
firmer than the previous fix of 6.578. 
    
    The yuan market at 0401 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5755   6.578     0.04%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5787   6.5741    -0.07%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.05%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       5.84%
 Spot change since 2005                25.81%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.44       95.57     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.922      92.038    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5735    0.08%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7442    -2.50%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 


 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
