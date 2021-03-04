Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Yuan eases on firmer dollar, Fed and China parliament in focus

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, March 4 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased marginally
against the dollar on Thursday, following a rise in U.S. yields,
while domestic investors shifted their attention to the annual
parliament meeting in Beijing later this week.
    Currency traders said a speech by U.S. Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell was also likely to bring some volatility
as his remarks possibly determining the long-run trend for
global bond markets and currencies.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4758 per dollar, 193 pips
or 0.3% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4565, the weakest
since Jan. 28.
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4743
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4711 at midday, 29 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
    Trading was thin on Thursday with prices moving in about a
70-pip range while volume shrank to $11.8
billion yuan by midday, down from a normal half-day volume of
about $15 billion.
    Some traders said volatility in the domestic currency market
is likely to stay low ahead of the annual parliament on Friday,
with Chinese financial markets usually stable during key
economic and political events.
    A trader at a Chinese bank said while he expects the yuan to
trade sideways during the meeting, options pricing suggests
markets see the currency weakening thereafter.
    While many market participants expect the meeting to set the
tone for policy direction this year, Larry Hu, chief China
economist at Macquarie, said investors might need to wait a
while longer.
    "It's the Politburo who sets the policy tone in China. As
such, any major policy shift is unlikely to happen before the
April Politburo meeting," Hu said in a note.
    "Most likely the April Politburo meeting will stick to the
current policy stance of 'turn, but no U-turn'. In this sense,
we also view the upcoming National People's Congress (NPC) as a
non-event, as it's a place to approve, not to make, important
decisions."
    Separately, state-run China Securities Journal said in a
commentary on Thursday that domestic market interest rates were
unlikely to rise rapidly in the short-term despite the recent
sharp uptick in U.S. bond yields.
    The global dollar index stood at 91.061 by midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4765 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4758   6.4565    -0.30%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4711   6.4682    -0.04%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.07%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.88%
 Spot change since 2005                27.90%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.63       96.56     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.061      91.097    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4765    -0.08%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6461    -2.56%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
