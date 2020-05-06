Yuan eases to 1-month low over renewed Sino-U.S. tensions

SHANGHAI, May 6 (Reuters) - The yuan weakened to a one-month low against the dollar before paring some of the losses by midday on Wednesday, the first trading session after an extended Labor Day break, pressured by renewed investor worries over escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions. U.S. President Donald Trump has repeatedly taken aim at China as the source of the coronavirus pandemic, and has urged Beijing to be transparent about the origins of the outbreak that has killed more than a quarter of a million people globally. The widespread impact of the virus, which first emerged in the Chinese city of Wuhan late last year, has intensified tensions between the economic superpowers with Trump threatening new tariffs on Beijing. "The blame game of coronavirus pandemic outbreak had begun and the re-escalation of China-U.S. tensions is likely to keep the RMB on the back foot in the near term," Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank, said in a note. The onshore yuan opened at 7.1036 per dollar, the weakest level since April 2, and was changing hands at 7.0897 at midday, 268 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Several currency traders said the yuan was catching up with the declines in the offshore market during the long holiday. Some corporates also locked in profits on long dollar positions, limiting the losses in the yuan, they said. "The U.S. side has not officially declared (the tariff). But it will certainly bring shock to the currency market if it does," said a trader at a Chinese bank. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 7.069 per dollar, 119 pips or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 7.0571. Some traders and analysts said the central bank kept the midpoint fixing neutral on Wednesday and avoided strong use of its counter-cyclical factor to deter depreciation expectations in the Chinese currency. "It is not about to weaponize the yuan anytime soon and on the surface appears committed to honoring the trade deal commitments," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note. The world's two largest economies reached a phase 1 trade deal in January, where Beijing pledged to refrain from competitive currency devaluations and to not target its exchange rate to gain a trade advantage. Markets are also watching out for China's high frequency data releases next week, including April inflation data, trade data and credit lending to gauge how the broad economy has performed after it suffered a shattering blow from the coronavirus lockdown over recent months. The global dollar index rose to 99.813 at midday from the previous close of 99.792. The offshore yuan was trading at 7.105 per dollar as of midday. The yuan market at 0403 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.069 7.0571 -0.17% Spot yuan 7.0897 7.0629 -0.38% Divergence from 0.29% midpoint* Spot change YTD -1.78% Spot change since 2005 16.74% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 93.18 92.92 0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 99.813 99.792 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.105 -0.22% * Offshore 7.1745 -1.47% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)