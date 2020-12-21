Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan eases to 1-week low on dollar bounce

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Dec 21 (Reuters) - The yuan eased to a one-week
low against a rising U.S. dollar on Monday, as Brexit
uncertainties and tighter coronavirus lockdowns in some
countries led investors seek the relative safe-haven of the
greenback.
    Currency traders said the yuan was pressured by a rebounding
dollar, which rose against a softer pound after several
European countries began closing their doors to travellers from
the United Kingdom on Sunday amid alarm about a rapidly
spreading strain of coronavirus.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at an over two-week low of
6.5507 per dollar, 192 pips or 0.29% weaker than the previous
fix of 6.5315. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.5470 per dollar and eased to a low of 6.5519, the weakest
level since Dec. 15. By midday, it was changing hands at 6.5506
at midday, 121 pips weaker than the previous late session close.
    The yuan was passively reacting to the dollar strength,
traders said, while they received increasing numbers of queries
from their corporate clients about converting their dollars to
yuan for various payments towards the year-end. Such conversion
should drive the yuan higher.
    Although the currency was not the key topic at China's
Central Economic Work Conference, a gathering of top leaders and
policymakers, the market will closely monitor any changes to
policy stance, said a trader at a Chinese bank.
    China will maintain policy support for its economic
recovery, avoiding a sudden shift in policy, to help keep
economic growth within a reasonable range in 2021, the Xinhua
news agency said on Friday.
    "Leaders vowed to keep the continuity, stability and
sustainability of the macro policy, and not to U-turn its
policy. Such guidance should reduce concern over the pre-mature
stimulus withdrawal amid virus uncertainties," said Ken Cheung,
chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
    Separately, Gao Qi, strategist at Scotiabank in Singapore,
said he would keep a close eye on the U.S.-China tensions ahead
of the Inauguration Day in January as China threatened to impose
countermeasures after Washington added dozens of Chinese
companies to a trade blacklist on Friday.
    Market reaction was largely muted to China's decision to
keep its benchmark lending rate for corporate and household
loans unchanged on Monday, as expected, although improving
economic fundamentals have raised speculation about a rate hike
next year.
    
    The yuan market at 0403 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5507   6.5315    -0.29%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5506   6.5385    -0.18%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.00%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.30%
 Spot change since 2005                26.35%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.07       94.96     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.455      90.281    0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5371    0.21%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6891    -2.07%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Lincoln Feast)
