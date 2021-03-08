Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Yuan eases to 2-month low, stronger dollar prompts investors to revise yuan forecasts

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, March 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan weakened to a
more than two-month low against a much strengthened dollar on
Monday, with a recent rebound in the greenback shaking many
market participants' expectations for a firmer Chinese currency
this year.
    The dollar held gains on Monday after data showed
jobs growth in the United States beat expectations in February,
backing up the view of Federal Reserve officials who have said
that a recent rise in U.S. government bond yields is justified
by an improving economic outlook.
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4795 per dollar,
109 pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4904. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4995 per dollar and weakened to a low of 6.5110, the softest
level since Jan. 4.
    By midday, it was changing hands at 6.5103, 138 pips weaker
than the previous late session close.    
    Traders said the sharp losses in the yuan were capped as
some corporate clients rushed to take advantage of the firmer
dollar to convert their dollar receipts, offseting the weakness
in the local unit.
    But the recent bounce in the dollar and fast rising U.S.
yields have prompted many investors to re-evaluate forecasts for
the yuan, which the market had expected to be stronger for the
remainder of this year. 
    Ji Tianhe, head of FXLM strategy for global markets China at
BNP Paribas in Beijing, has shifted to a bearish outlook for the
yuan against the backdrop of narrowing yield gap between China
and the United States, a stronger dollar and rising importers'
demand for the greenback.
    "Financial conditions are unlikely to be too tight and will
therefore allow the real economy to deleverage smoothly," Ji
said.
    "Moreover, we think the risk for USD/CNY is to the upside
where the PBOC is concerned, as it is likely to allow more
capital to flow out than less," he said, expecting the yuan to
weaken to 6.8 per dollar.
    Wang Ju, senior FX strategist at HSBC, also expects the yuan
to weaken from the current levels.
    "We have the view that USD/RMB will trade two-way in 2021
and end the year at 6.60," she said in a note.
    "The return of USD strength has been a bit earlier compared
to our expectations. Exports strength could be overshadowed if
USD yields keep going higher."
    The global dollar index rose to 92.064 by midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5246 per
dollar. 

    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4795   6.4904    0.17%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5103   6.4965    -0.21%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.48%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.28%
 Spot change since 2005                27.13%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.66       96.98     -0.3
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.064      91.891    0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5246    -0.22%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6865    -3.10%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    
 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Lincoln Feast.)
