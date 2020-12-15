Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

Yuan eases to 2-week low after PBOC injects record medium-term funds

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Dec 15 (Reuters) - The yuan eased to a near
two-week low against the dollar on Tuesday, after the central
bank made its biggest ever injection of medium-term funds,
helping hose down imminent expectations for a tightening in
monetary policy.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) issued 950 billion yuan 
($144.96 billion) in loans through a one-year medium-term
lending facility (MLF) to financial institutions to keep bank
liquidity ample, after recent corporate bond defaults shattered
investor confidence and scuppered new issuance.
    "The volume of the MLF injections went beyond market
forecasts," said a trader at a Chinese bank, adding the sudden
higher cash conditions pressured the yuan, although the impact
was expected to be short-lived.
    "It clearly shows that the authorities want to stabilise
financial markets towards the year-end," he said.
    The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.5480 per dollar
and eased to a low of 6.5551, the weakest level since Dec. 3. By
midday, it was changing hands at 6.5535, 45 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
    Dollar/yuan swap points in forwards market fell after the
huge cash injection, with the one-year tenor easing to
the lowest in more than four months.
    The fresh cash injection also eased some worries about any
imminent changes to monetary policy, in contrast to senior
central bank officials repeatedly raising the prospect of an
exit from current loose policies.
    "The PBOC is unlikely to tighten its monetary policy in the
near-term, dampening expectation for further PBOC-Fed monetary
divergence," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at
Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
    Separately, markets mostly looked past solid economic data
as traders have broadly reached consensus that a recovery in the
world's second-largest economy from coronavirus disruption
remains on track.
    China's industrial output grew in line with expectations in
November, expanding for the eighth straight month as the
economic recovery gathered pace and global demand picked up.

    Prior to the market open, the PBOC set the midpoint rate
 at 6.5434 per dollar, 73 pips or 0.11% weaker than
the previous fix of 6.5361. 
    The global dollar index fell to 90.686 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5425 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5434   6.5361    -0.11%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5535   6.549     -0.07%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.15%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.25%
 Spot change since 2005                26.29%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.08       95.29     -0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.686      90.696    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5425    0.17%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6863    -2.14%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

($1 = 6.5536 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up