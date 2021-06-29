Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Yuan eases, traders hold off on bets before U.S. data, CPC's 100th anniversary

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, June 29 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased against the
dollar on Tuesday, though trading was stuck in an extremely
tight range as many investors moved to the sidelines awaiting
key U.S. economic data for clues on the Federal Reserve's policy
outlook.
    The ongoing plans for celebrating the 100th anniversary of
the Chinese Communist Party on July 1 also kept markets in
check, traders said, noting that domestic financial markets were
usually stable before and during key economic and political
events.
    Prior to market opening on Tuesday, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a one-week high
of 6.4567 per dollar, 11 pips firmer than the previous fix of
6.4578. 
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4583
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4609 at midday, 47 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
    While Friday's closely-watched U.S. jobs report could sway
the Fed's policy outlook, many analysts believe China's central
bank would continue to prioritise stability in monetary policy,
offering a degree of certainty to domestic financial markets.
    Global markets have been on edge since earlier this month
after the Fed shocked traders by making a hawkish policy tilt. 
    On Monday, the PBOC said it will make its monetary policy
flexible, targeted and appropriate, while keeping interbank
liquidity reasonable, as authorities seek to consolidate a
post-COVID-19 economic recovery.
    Official comments suggested that "policymaker's pessimistic
expectations for the domestic economy have risen significantly,"
analysts at Guotai Junan Securities wrote in a note. 
    "The PBOC pledged to prevent the external shocks and we
reckon that preserving financial stability in China markets and
filtering the spillovers of major central banks' policy shift
will be one of the PBOC's key tasks in H2," said Ken Cheung,
chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
    By midday, the global dollar index rose to 91.961
from the previous close of 91.867, while the offshore yuan
 was trading at 6.4622 per dollar. 


    The yuan market at 0402 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4567   6.4578    0.02%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4609   6.4562    -0.07%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.07%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.04%
 Spot change since 2005                28.10%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         97.84       97.78     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.961      91.867    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4622    -0.02%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6277    -2.58%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 


 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
