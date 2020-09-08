Yuan eases, Trump's decoupling remarks hit sentiment

Market News
    SHANGHAI, Sept 8 (Reuters) - The yuan dipped in thin trade
on Tuesday as the dollar steadied and sentiment was dampened by
U.S. President Donald Trump's remarks about economic decoupling
with China.
    Trump on Monday again raised the idea of separating the U.S.
and Chinese economies, suggesting the United States would not
lose money if the world's two biggest economies no longer did
business.
    Although a complete separation of the economies is unlikely,
the Trump administration has been pushing for a partial
decoupling in key areas related to trade, technology and
financial activity.
    The onshore yuan opened at 6.8335 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.8362 at midday, 72 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
    A trader at a foreign bank said sentiment was affected by
tense Sino-U.S. relations, but given that the U.S. presidential
candidates will be debating the topic ahead of November
elections, the market is braced for volatility.
    The yuan trended lower, trading narrowly in a range of about
50 pips, with volume shrinking to $10.739 billion at midday,
down from typical half-day volume of about $15 billion.
    Guan Tao, chief global economist at BOC International
(China) and previously a senior official at the foreign exchange
regulator, wrote in the state-run Economic Information Daily
that the yuan's recent appreciation was part of normal two-way
fluctuations in the exchange rate.
    He said effective epidemic containment, better-than-expected
economic recovery and a broad softer dollar supported the yuan.
    "But the market has not obviously shaped a yuan
strengthening trend or expectation," he said, adding there
remained uncertainty in the dollar's movements.
    The dollar held on to small overnight gains as investors
weighed whether an accommodative turn from the European Central
Bank later this week could hit the euro.
    The global dollar index rose to 93.127 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.8376 per
dollar. 
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.8364 per dollar, 22 pips
firmer than the previous fix of 6.8386. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.8364   6.8386    0.03%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.8362   6.829     -0.11%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.00%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.86%
 Spot change since 2005                21.07%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         93.45       93.37     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    93.127      93.056    0.1
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.8376    -0.02%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.9925    -2.23%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
