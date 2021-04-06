Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

Yuan edges up as investors catch up with dollar weakness after holiday

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, April 6 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged up on
Tuesday, as investors returned from a long holiday weekend to
play catch-up with broad dollar weakness in global markets.
    The dollar sank to an almost two-week low against its
major trading partners, moving in tandem with retreating
Treasury yields from recent peaks despite signs of a robust U.S.
economic recovery.
    The weaker dollar prompted the Chinese central bank to lift
its official yuan guidance higher and prop up the spot rates.
Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set
the midpoint rate at a one-week high of 6.5527 per
dollar, 122 pips or 0.19% firmer than the previous fix of
6.5649. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan trading
unchanged fron the open at 6.5550 per dollar, 125 pips firmer
than the previous late session close on Friday.
    Its offshore counterpart also firmed, trading at
6.561 per dollar by midday.
    "The USD/CNH does not seem to have traction south of 6.5500
at this point, while a more meaningful challenge on the 6.6000
mark may have to wait as the broad USD has turned somewhat
soggy," strategists at OCBC Bank said in a note.
    They expected the yuan to trade in a range 6.55 to 6.59 in
the near term.
    A trader at a Chinese bank said corporate clients' dollar
conversion into yuan also lent some support for the Chinese
currency in morning trade.
    Official data showed that domestic tourism revenue during
the April 3-5 Tomb Sweeping holiday had recovered to 56.7% of
its pre-COVID levels.
    Along with recent economic indicators including
manufacturing data, China continued to recover from coronavirus
disruption, analysts said, but some argued that the pace was
surpassed by that in the United States due to rapid vaccine
rollout and fiscal stimulus in the world's largest economy.
    "Potential continued strength of USD, narrowing growth gap
between the Chinese and United States economies, less capital
inflows are factors that imply potential overall depreciation
pressure on CNY against USD in the near-term," said Marco Sun,
chief financial markets analyst at MUFG Bank, expecting the yuan
to finish the second quarter of this year at 6.6 per dollar.
    
    The yuan market at 0401 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5527   6.5649    0.19%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.555    6.5675    0.19%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.04%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       -0.41%
 Spot change since 2005                26.26%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.58       96.55     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.688      92.562    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.561     -0.09%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7378    -2.75%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

($1 = 6.5539 Chinese yuan)
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up