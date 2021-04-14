Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Yuan edges up as markets take U.S. inflation data in stride

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, April 14 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on
Wednesday on the back of a weaker dollar and as the central bank
guided the currency higher.
    Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.5362 per dollar, 92 pips firmer
than the previous fix of 6.5454 and the strongest such guidance
since March 25. 
    In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.5415 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.5403 at midday, 49 pips
firmer than the previous late session close. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5425 per dollar.
    The dollar fell to multi-week lows against the euro and the
yen on Wednesday after an uptick in a U.S. consumer price gauge
did not spark wider fears about accelerating inflation, pushing
down U.S. bond yields. Some analysts had worried that sharp
price rises could prompt the Federal Reserve to start tapering
stimulus sooner than expected. 
    U.S. consumer prices rose by the most in more than 8-1/2
years in March as increased vaccinations and massive fiscal
stimulus unleashed pent-up demand, kicking off what most
economists expect will be a brief period of higher inflation.
 
    "China will tighten its monetary policy in advance, in order
to cope with the U.S. Fed's possible tightening in the future,
providing support for the yuan," said Bruce Yam, forex
strategist at brokerage Everbright Sun Hung Kai. 
    China should avoid credit contraction but also keep
inflation expectations from intensifying, the 21st Century
Business Herald quoted central bank policy adviser Wang Yiming
as saying on Tuesday. 
    With the Chinese economy quickly recovering from the
COVID-19 crisis, the country's credit trends are being closely
watched by investors who are worried about policy tightening as
Beijing looks to exit from emergency measures and reduce debt
risks. But policymakers have said there will be no sudden shift.
    Eyes are also on the Sino-U.S. tensions. 
    China and the United States should step up their
communication while managing their differences and respecting
each other's core interests, Premier Li Keqiang told a group of
senior U.S. executives on Tuesday. 
    Former U.S. Senator Chris Dodd and former Deputy Secretaries
of State Richard Armitage and James Steinberg headed to Taiwan
on Tuesday at President Joe Biden's request, in what a White
House official called a "personal signal" of the president's
commitment to the Chinese-claimed island and its democracy.
 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 96.36, weaker than the previous day's
96.56. 
    The global dollar index fell to 91.763 from the
previous close of 91.795. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.7235, 2.79 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.

    The yuan market at 3:53AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5362   6.5454    0.14%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5403   6.5452    0.07%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.06%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       -0.18%
 Spot change since 2005                26.55%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.36       96.56     -0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.763      91.795    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5425    -0.03%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7235    -2.79%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
