Asian Currency News

Yuan edges up to 1-week high as tight liquidity persists

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan edged up to a
one-week high against the U.S. dollar on Wednesday, underpinned
by persistently tight cash conditions in the interbank money
markets which are pushing some closely watched borrowing rates
to multi-year highs.
    Short-term money rates advanced further to over 21-month
highs on Wednesday as investors worried that policymakers may be
starting to shift to a tighter stance to cool gains in share
prices and property markets.
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4665 per dollar,
182 pips or 0.28% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4847. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4630 per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4581, the strongest
level since Jan. 21.
    By midday, it was changing hands at 6.4620, 15 pips firmer
than the previous late session close.
    Unlike the past few years, the central bank has not been
making net liquidity injections into the banking system to meet
strong demand for cash heading into the long Lunar New Year
holiday. In fact, it has been draining funds, catching traders
by surprise.
    Traders said tighter interbank yuan liquidity has prompted
fast rises in swap points and added to existing upwards pressure
on the yuan.
    "Against such a backdrop, dollar selling in both spot and
forwards markets is increasing," said a trader at a Chinese
bank.
    As a result, the swap curve in forwards
market moved upward. 
    Signs of liquidity stress onshore also spilled over to the
offshore yuan market, according to traders. Yuan borrowing costs
rose in Hong Kong on Wednesday morning, with the CNH Hong Kong
Interbank Offered Rate benchmark (CNH HIBOR) for overnight tenor
 rising to a one-week high of 2.98250%.
    Traders and analysts expect the yuan was likely to stay
strong over the medium- to long-run.
    "Overall, we view that the medium- to long-term RMB
appreciation drivers as being largely intact," said Terence Wu,
FX strategist at OCBC Bank.
    "However, this theme may have slightly weakened compared to
where it was at the start of 4Q 2020, on the count of reduced
gap between in relative growth and yield differentials," he
said, expecting the yuan to consolidate between 6.44 to 6.5 per
dollar for now and potentially targeting levels south of 6.3 by
year end. 
    Separately, traders were awaiting comments later from U.S.
Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, who is likely to renew a
commitment to ultra-easy policy. His remarks could affect the
dollar and other currencies.
    The global dollar index rose to 90.24 at midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4698 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0404 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4665   6.4847    0.28%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.462    6.4635    0.02%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.07%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.03%
 Spot change since 2005                28.08%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.98       95.93     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.24       90.164    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4698    -0.12%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6187    -2.30%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
