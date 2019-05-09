Market News
Yuan falls to 4-month low as trade tensions rise after Trump comments

    SHANGHAI, May 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan slid to a
four-month low on Thursday, as jitters increased ahead of
pivotal U.S.-China trade talks in Washington likely to impact
the global economy.
    Spot yuan breached the psychologically critical
6.8 level and was on track for a sixth straight loss.
    Onshore yuan opened at 6.7905 per dollar and was changing
hands at 6.8087 at midday. That was 256 pips lower than
Wednesday's late session close of 6.7831, and 0.62 percent
weaker than Thursday's official midpoint of 6.7665,
the weakest in nearly three months.    
    U.S. President Donald Trump said on Wednesday that China
"broke the deal"  reached in trade talks with the United States,
and vowed not to back down on imposing new tariffs on Chinese
imports unless Beijing "stops cheating our workers." 
 
    The U.S. Trade Representative's office announced that
tariffs on $200 billion worth of Chinese goods would increase to
25 percent from 10 percent at 12:01 a.m. (0401) GMT on Friday,
right in the middle of two days of meetings between Chinese Vice
Premier Liu He and Trump's top trade officials in Washington.
    Beijing has announced it will retaliate if U.S. tariffs
rise.
    ING said that while the chance is small that U.S.-China
trade relations are not back on track by Friday morning, "the
imposition of higher US tariffs (even for the short term) would
un-nerve global FX markets."  
    Philip Wee, FX strategist at DBS Group, said in a note "If
talks break down and most exports from China to the US face 25
percent tariff from this Friday onward, risks of a financial
market collapse, extreme risk aversion, and sharp slowdown in
global growth will spike." 
    The yuan was not helped by data showing China's factory-gate
inflation hit a 4-month high, as worries remained about the 
state of demand factors in the economy. 
    China's risky assets remained under pressure, with the
benchmark Shanghai index plumbing an 11-week low by the
lunchbreak. 
    The global dollar index fell to 97.615 from the
previous close of 97.623. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.8315 per dollar,
0.31 percent lower than the onshore spot. 
    

    The yuan market at 4:12AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.7665   6.7596    -0.10%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.81     6.7831    -0.40%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.64%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.93%
 Spot change since 2005                21.53%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         94.88       95.31     -0.5
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    97.618      97.623    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.8315    -0.31%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.8635    -1.41%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu and John Ruwitch)
