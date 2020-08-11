Yuan firms amid dogged hopes for U.S. trade progress

HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The yuan firmed slightly against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking a broader lift in Asian assets as investors maintained hopes Sino-U.S. trade negotiations would not be upended by otherwise worsening diplomatic strains. The focus for markets is on key trade talks between top Chinese and U.S. officials this weekend, which have been shrouded by tit-for-tat sanctions between the world's two largest economies over a growing dispute about Beijing's new security law in Hong Kong. The onshore yuan firmed 0.18% to 6.9495 per dollar and the offshore yuan gained 0.23% to 6.9447 by 0406 GMT, while the global dollar index retreated 0.1% to 93.519. The yuan is set for its best daily percentage gain in four trading days. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.9711 per dollar prior to market open, close to the Reuters estimate of 6.9713. Beijing and Washington are sending their top trade envoys to a Aug. 15 high-level review via videolink on their Phase-1 trade deal. But the Chinese currency, along with risk assets in Asia trading hours, took comfort in the hopes that deteriorating U.S.-China relations would not affect trade talks. "It has not yet elevated to the levels of tariffs. The two sides kept saying the deal is intact and they are now sending high-level officials...for talks. They clearly regard this with high importance," said Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang. With the U.S. dollar on the backfoot, and as overseas-listed Chinese companies' demand for dividends wanes, the yuan has room to appreciate, provided trade talks go well, said a Shanghai-based trader. Despite the optimism, there are plenty of risks with China only fulfilling a fraction of the energy and farm goods purchases it had promised in the deal due to the coronavirus pandemic. "Right now, the key factor influencing the yuan's trend remains the direction of Sino-U.S. relations," analysts at China Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note on Tuesday. In the offshore market, the yuan was also supported by tighter liquidity. The overnight yuan interbank rate in Hong Kong shot up to over 5%, highest since May 2018. The yuan market at 0406 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.9711 6.9649 -0.09% Spot yuan 6.9495 6.9621 0.18% Divergence from -0.31% midpoint* Spot change YTD 0.20% Spot change since 2005 19.09% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 92 91.81 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.519 93.626 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.9447 0.07% * Offshore 7.0992 -1.80% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Sam Holmes)