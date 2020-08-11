Market News
August 11, 2020 / 5:42 AM / Updated an hour ago

Yuan firms amid dogged hopes for U.S. trade progress

4 Min Read

    HONG KONG, Aug 11 (Reuters) - The yuan firmed slightly
against the dollar on Tuesday, tracking a broader lift in Asian
assets as investors maintained hopes Sino-U.S. trade
negotiations would not be upended by otherwise worsening
diplomatic strains.
    The focus for markets is on key trade talks between top
Chinese and U.S. officials this weekend, which have been
shrouded by tit-for-tat sanctions between the world's two
largest economies over a growing dispute about Beijing's new
security law in Hong Kong.
    The onshore yuan firmed 0.18% to 6.9495 per
dollar and the offshore yuan gained 0.23% to 6.9447 by
0406 GMT, while the global dollar index retreated 0.1% to
93.519.
    The yuan is set for its best daily percentage gain in four
trading days. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
 at 6.9711 per dollar prior to market open, close to
the Reuters estimate of 6.9713.
    Beijing and Washington are sending their top trade envoys to
a Aug. 15 high-level review via videolink on their Phase-1 trade
deal.
    But the Chinese currency, along with risk assets in Asia
trading hours, took comfort in the hopes that deteriorating
U.S.-China relations would not affect trade talks.
    "It has not yet elevated to the levels of tariffs. The two
sides kept saying the deal is intact and they are now sending
high-level officials...for talks. They clearly regard this with
high importance," said Carie Li, economist at OCBC Wing Hang.
    With the U.S. dollar on the backfoot, and as overseas-listed
Chinese companies' demand for dividends wanes, the yuan has room
to appreciate, provided trade talks go well, said a
Shanghai-based trader.
    Despite the optimism, there are plenty of risks with China
only fulfilling a fraction of the energy and farm goods
purchases it had promised in the deal due to the coronavirus
pandemic.
    "Right now, the key factor influencing the yuan's trend
remains the direction of Sino-U.S. relations," analysts at China
Construction Bank (Asia) said in a note on Tuesday.
    In the offshore market, the yuan was also supported by
tighter liquidity. The overnight yuan interbank rate in Hong
Kong shot up to over 5%, highest since May 2018.

    The yuan market at 0406 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.9711   6.9649    -0.09%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.9495   6.9621    0.18%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.31%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.20%
 Spot change since 2005                19.09%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         92          91.81     0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    93.519      93.626    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.9447    0.07%
        *                        
 Offshore              7.0992    -1.80%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
.

 (Reporting by Noah Sin;
Additional reporting by Xiao Han in Beijing; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below