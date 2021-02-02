Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan firms as China's COVID-19 cases fall

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Feb 2 (Reuters) - The yuan firmed slightly in thin
trade on Tuesday after China reported a drop in coronavirus
cases, while investors awaited developments on U.S. President
Joe Biden's $1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan.
    Official data showed that 30 cases were reported in the
mainland on Feb. 1, down from 42 cases a day earlier and marking
the lowest total since 24 cases were reported on Jan. 2.
    The drop in infections suggests the country's worst wave
since March 2020 is being stamped out ahead of the Lunar New
Year holiday, and helped to offset worries that a flare-up could
hurt economic growth following softer manufacturing data on
Sunday.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4736 per dollar, 113 pips
or 0.17% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4623. 
    In the spot market, the onshore spot yuan opened
at 6.4650 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4598 at midday,
84 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
    The onshore yuan fluctuated in a tight range of about 70
pips in morning trade and trading volume also shrunk by midday,
with the dollar having traded narrowly in recent
sessions, traders said.
    The market is eyeing developments in U.S. stimulus plan
negotiations because a scaled down version would hit risk
assets.
    Some traders expect trading to be thinner in the run up to
the week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which starts on Feb. 11.
    "We maintain an appreciation bias of CNY against USD, with
an expectation of a higher possibility of two-way fluctuation
for Q1 and the rest of this year," Marco Sun, chief financial
markets analyst at MUFG Bank, said in a note.
    "The renminbi will continue to be supported by improving
economic fundamentals and potential sizable FX settlements and
sales surplus," Sun added, expecting the yuan to gradually rise
to 6.25 per dollar at the end of this year.
    Sino-U.S. relations, which have heavily affected the yuan's
performance over the last few years, was expected to influence
FX markets again this year.
    China's top diplomat called on Tuesday for Beijing and
Washington to put relations back on a predictable and
constructive path, saying the United States should stop meddling
in China's internal affairs.
    Cash conditions in China's money market started to loosen up
on Tuesday after some key rates surged to near six-year highs
recently.

    The yuan market at 0401 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4736   6.4623    -0.17%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4598   6.4682    0.13%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.21%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.06%
 Spot change since 2005                28.12%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.54       96.46     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.883      90.972    -0.1
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4665    -0.10%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6079    -2.03%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
