Asian Currency News

Yuan firms as hopes for Brexit deal pressure dollar

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Dec 24 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Thursday
as the central bank set a stronger midpoint guidance and the
dollar weakened on hopes a long-elusive Brexit deal was
imminent.
    Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China set the
midpoint rate at 6.5361 per dollar, 197 pips firmer
than the previous fix of 6.5558. 
    The spot market opened at 6.5350 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5298 at midday, 102 pips firmer than the
previous late session close.
    The dollar was on the back foot in holiday-thinned trading
as hopes for a Brexit deal that would protect some $1 trillion
in annual cross-channel trade from tariffs and quotas sapped
demand for the safest assets. 
    The potential deal pushed the dollar lower, supporting the
yuan, and the Chinese currency could passively strengthen more
if the weakness in the greenback persists, traders said.
    Investors cheered news that Britain and the European Union
were on the cusp of striking a narrow trade deal on Thursday,
which would help avoid shipping and travel chaos on both sides
of the English Channel. 
    "The yuan could test the 6.5 per dollar level in the last
days ahead of the new year, though it also depends on how the
dollar performs," said a trader at a Chinese bank.   
    But according to Tianfeng Securities, the yuan rally would
temporarily end when the population is widely vaccinated against
the coronavirus which could help narrow the gap of the economic
growth rates between China and overseas countries. 
    China will lower import tariffs on more products in high
domestic demand for next year, including medical equipment, raw
materials for baby powders, high-tech equipment and some
commodities, the finance ministry said on Wednesday.
 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, was at 95.35, weaker than the previous day's 95.41.
    The global dollar index fell to 90.235 from the
previous close of 90.302. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5207 per dollar.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6773, 2.11% away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 4:26AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item                         Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint                6.5361   6.5558    0.30%
 Spot yuan                    6.5298   6.54      0.16%
 Divergence from midpoint*    -0.10%             
 Spot change YTD                                 6.64%
 Spot change since 2005 revaluation              26.75%
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item                            Current     Previous  Change
                                                       
 Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index  95.35       95.41     -0.1
 Dollar index                    90.235      90.302    -0.1
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument                                          Current   Difference
                                                               from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan        *                         6.5207    0.14%
 Offshore non-deliverable forwards               **  6.6773    -2.11%
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Brenda Goh; Editing
by Himani Sarkar)
