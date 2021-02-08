Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan firms on tightening outlook, volume shrinks ahead of holiday

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Feb 8 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up on
Monday, tracking a broadly weaker U.S. dollar in global markets
amid expectations of policy tightening, while trading thinned
ahead of the Lunar New Year holiday.
    Chinese financial markets will shut for the week-long
holiday from Thursday, and corporates usually convert their
dollars into yuan for various payments ahead of the break.
    "Given the strong interest in RMB-denominated assets and
seasonal demand for RMB ahead of Chinese New Year holiday from
corporates, market remained sell the USD/CNY on rally mode,"
Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at OCBC Bank, said in
a note. 
    "The stable USD/CNY has sent the RMB index to test a
multi-year high of 97 amid a rebound in the dollar index. We
think 98 could be the resistance for the RMB index in the near
term."
    The onshore yuan opened at 6.4640 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4575 at midday, 89 pips firmer than the
previous late session close.    
    Official data showed that CFETS RMB index, a
gauge that measures the yuan's value against its major trading
partners, rose to 96.95 as of Friday, the highest since June
2018.     
    Some analysts and traders said the market has become
increasingly wary about the higher CFETS index, as the
authorities are widely believed to be keen to maintain China's
export competitiveness.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4678 per dollar, 32 pips
or 0.05% firmer than the previous fix of 6.471. 
    Trading volume shrunk to $12.3 billion as
of midday, down from a normal half-day volume of around $15
billion.
    Expectations for a possible shift to a tighter policy stance
in China as the economy recovers from the pandemic-led slowdown
also supported the yuan and swap curve in the
forward market.
    The central bank's preference to inject small amounts of
cash on a net basis through open market operations instead of
offering high profile funds as it normally does before major
holidays, has fuelled speculation that it could maintain a
tightening bias after the break.
    The benchmark one-year dollar/yuan swap points
rose to 1,683 points on Monday morning, the loftiest level since
Dec. 4, 2020.
    In global markets, the dollar nursed losses against most
currencies in subdued trade as disappointing U.S. jobs data
caused some investors to scale back bets on a rebound in the
greenback.
    By midday, the global dollar index traded at 91.06
while the offshore yuan was at 6.4531 per dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0408 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4678   6.471     0.05%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4575   6.4664    0.14%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.16%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.10%
 Spot change since 2005                28.17%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.82       96.76     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.06       90.998    0.1
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4531    0.07%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6237    -2.35%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
