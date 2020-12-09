Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan firms on upbeat factory price data

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Dec 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Wednesday
after upbeat factory price data signaled a continued recovery in
the world's second largest economy, and as the central bank set
a stronger midpoint. 
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.5311 per dollar prior to market open, 9 pips firmer than
the previous fix of 6.5320, its strongest since June 26, 2018. 
    The spot market opened at 6.5280 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5275 at midday, 47 pips firmer than the
previous late session close.   
    China's factory gate prices fell at a slower pace in
November, adding to signs that the world's second-largest
economy is rebounding from the COVID-19 pandemic, but consumer
prices unexpectedly declined for the first time in over a
decade. 
    Recent data showed China's exports grew at the fastest pace
in almost three years in November while manufacturing activity
also expanded at its quickest rate in more than three years that
month.  
    "Part of the currency's recent strength may be due to the
fact that coronavirus-related demand for Chinese exports has
proved resilient, thanks in part to the resurgence of COVID-19
cases in developed markets," Thomas Mathews, markets economist
at Capital Economics, said in a report.  
    "But a more important factor, is the differential between
government bond yields in China and the US," he added. 
    The yuan's advance was limited by the latest Sino-U.S.
tensions, however. China summoned the acting top U.S. diplomat
in Beijing on Tuesday to protest U.S. sanctions on Chinese
officials over Hong Kong, and vowed to take "reciprocal"
retaliation.
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.61, firmer than the previous day's
95.47. 
    The global dollar index fell to 90.811 from the
previous close of 90.916. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.504 per dollar
by midday. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6694, -2.07 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 4:25AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5311   6.532     0.01%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5264   6.5322    0.09%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.07%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.69%
 Spot change since 2005                26.82%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.61       95.47     0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.811      90.916    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5025    0.37%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6694    -2.07%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Simon Cameron-Moore)
