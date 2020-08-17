Market News
Yuan gains as delayed trade meeting gives China breathing space

    HONG KONG, Aug 17 (Reuters) - The yuan firmed on Monday as
investors stayed optimistic that Beijing and Washington would
stick to their Phase-1 trade deal, after a high level meeting on
the weekend was postponed, giving China more time to comply with
terms of the agreement.
    The onshore yuan was 0.13% stronger at 6.9412 per
dollar at 0406 GMT, while the offshore yuan firmed
0.04% to 6.9370. The global dollar index was flat at
92.987.
    China is struggling to fulfill its promised purchases of
U.S. goods due to the coronavirus economic shock. But it has
ramped up imports in recent weeks as domestic activity
rebounded. U.S. officials have signaled that they are satisfied
and have no plans to abandon the deal.
    No new date has yet been set for the half-year compliance
review, sources told Reuters.
    "Various signs indicate the delay of the meeting does not
necessarily imply there are problems with the trade agreement,"
analysts at China Merchants Bank said in a note. "The two sides
are still making an effort for the meeting on many different
levels."
    Sino-U.S. relations remain strained with President Donald
Trump threatening to pressure more Chinese companies including
e-commerce giant Alibaba after banning the
video app Tiktok.
    However, confidence the deal will stay intact has helped
Chinese shares rally over 2%, enough to keep yuan strength going
on Monday, said two traders in Shanghai.
    Stocks jumped after the People's Bank of China injected cash
through medium-term loans, while keeping their interest rates
unchanged for the fourth straight month.
    The central bank set the midpoint rate at 6.9362
prior to market open, strongest since March but close to the
Reuters estimate of 6.9371.
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, fell slightly to 92.

    The yuan market at 0406 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.9362   6.9405    0.06%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.9412   6.9501    0.13%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.07%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.32%
 Spot change since 2005                19.24%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         92          92.05     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.987      93.015    0.0
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.937     0.06%
        *                        
 Offshore              7.0795    -2.02%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Noah Sin;
Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang in Shanghai; Editing by
Sam Holmes)
