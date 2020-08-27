Market News
Yuan hits 7-month high, but gains moderate ahead of Powell speech

    SHANGHAI, Aug 27 (Reuters) - The yuan hit a seven-month high
against the faltering dollar on Thursday, but its pace of
appreciation slowed following two days of gains.
    Investors are growing cautious ahead of Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell's remarks later in the session that could
affect future monetary policy trajectory in the United States.
Any major tweaks could spell more volatility for the dollar and
other major currencies.
    Global markets are betting the U.S. central bank will
introduce a new policy framework to fight persistently low
inflation as early as next month.
    Prior to the market opening onshore, the People's Bank of
China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a new
seven-month high of 6.8903 per dollar, 176 pips or 0.26% firmer
than the previous fix of 6.9079. Thursday's official guidance
rate was the strongest since Jan. 23.
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.8888
per dollar and jumped to a high of 6.8824 at one point, the
strongest level since Jan. 21. By midday, it was changing hands
at 6.8826, 29 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
    Several traders said many market participants built fresh
long yuan positions after the spot price rose past the key 6.9
per dollar, which was previously considered a ceiling for the
yuan in the short term. 
    Eugenia Victorino, head of Asia strategy at SEB, said that
contrary to her expectations the market broadly shrugged off 
deepening tensions between the world's two largest economies
amid fresh signs of deterioration in diplomatic ties.
    "Considering that the risk premium related to geopolitics
has faded, we now see limited upside for USD/Asia through
end-2020," she said in a note, revising her forecast for the
yuan to trade at 6.85 per dollar at the end of this year, up
from 7.03 previously.
    The United States on Wednesday blacklisted 24 Chinese
companies and targeted individuals it said were part of
construction and military actions in the South China Sea, its
first such sanctions move against Beijing over the disputed
strategic waterway.
    Separately, the monetary policy department at the PBOC
published a report in China Finance, a magazine run by the
central bank, saying the PBOC vowed to continue with
market-oriented exchange rate reform. It added that only
maintaining a flexible exchange rate could help counteract the
impact of external instability and uncertainty and maintain
monetary policy autonomy.
    
    The yuan market at 0414 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.8903   6.9079    0.26%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.8826   6.8855    0.04%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.11%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.17%
 Spot change since 2005                20.25%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         92.76       92.75     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.887      92.819    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.8788    0.06%
        *                        
 Offshore              7.0315    -2.01%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
