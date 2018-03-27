Yuan hits 7-week top after PBOC sets midpoint at highest since 2015 devaluation

* Onshore yuan rises to 7-week high * Offshore yuan surges to highest since Aug 2015 * Official fixing at highest since 2015 devaluation * Strong fix and dollar weakness prompt yuan buying * Worries over possible trade war ease (Updates prices, adds quotes and table) SHANGHAI, March 27 (Reuters) - China's yuan extended its gains against the U.S. dollar to a seven-week high on Tuesday after the central bank set its official fixing at the strongest level in more than 2 1/2 years. Prior to market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) lifted its official yuan midpoint to 6.2816 per dollar, 377 pips or 0.6 percent firmer than Monday's fix of 6.3193. Tuesday's official guidance rate was also the strongest since Aug. 11, 2015, when China shocked global markets with a sharp 2 percent currency devaluation. The official fixing on Tuesday largely matched market expectations. And the strength in the fixing drove the spot yuan higher. The onshore yuan opened at 6.2579 per dollar and surged to a high of 6.2523 at one point in early trade, the strongest level since Feb. 7. As of midday, spot yuan was changing hands at 6.2602 per dollar, 205 pips firmer than the previous late session close and 0.34 percent stronger than the midpoint. The global dollar index, a gauge that measures the unit's strength against six other major currencies, stood at 89.058 as of midday, languishing near a five-week low of 88.979 set on Monday. Some traders said the domestic market expects the yuan to swing between 6.3 and 6.36 per dollar in the near-term. Market sentiment improved when the spot yuan rate breached the stronger end of the tight range and prompted significant dollar sales from both market participants and bank clients. Implied volatility in yuan options, which gauges investors' expectations for swings in the dollar against the Chinese currency, improved on Tuesday. Market watchers said the yuan gained momentum as worries about a possible trade war between the world's two largest economies eased. "The sudden appreciation of renminbi against the dollar and currency basket shows that the market believes that China is likely to compromise to ease the trade tension," economists at OCBC Bank said in a note. Chinese Premier Li Keqiang said on Monday that China and the United States should continue negotiations, reiterating a pledge to ease access for U.S. businesses, as China scrambles to avert a trade war. Separately, North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has visited China, Bloomberg reported on Monday citing three unnamed sources, in what would be his first known overseas trip since taking power in 2011 and ahead of a potential summit with U.S. President Donald Trump. "The surprise visit is in general positive for the geopolitical situation on the Peninsula," Scotiabank FX strategist Gao Qi said in a note, also suggesting the visit could possibly help to ease trade tensions beteen China and the United States. The offshore yuan also strengthened, surging to a high of 6.2400 at one point, the firmest level since Aug. 11, 2015. It was trading 0.13 percent firmer than the onshore spot at 6.2522 per dollar at midday. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 97.79, firmer than the previous day's 97.46. Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts (NDFs), considered the best available proxy for forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded at 6.36, 1.23 percent weaker than the midpoint. One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot rate. The yuan market at 0418 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.2816 6.3193 0.60% Spot yuan 6.2602 6.2807 0.33% Divergence from -0.34% midpoint* Spot change YTD 3.94% Spot change since 2005 32.21% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 97.79 97.46 0.3 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 89.058 89.027 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2 percent from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.2522 0.13% * Offshore 6.36 -1.23% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and John Ruwitch; Editing by Sam Holmes and Eric Meijer)