US Dollar Report

Yuan hits one-month low, set to snap eight months of gains

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Feb 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan hit one-month lows
against a firmer U.S. dollar on Friday, after rallying for eight
consecutive months, as fresh concerns about a potential
escalation in Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on the local currency.
    The dollar held onto gains after rebounding overnight
from three-year lows. The greenback was buoyed by a spike in
U.S. bond yields, as growing economic optimism and inflation
concerns weighed on debt prices.
    The weakness in the yuan also came after Katherine Tai, U.S.
President Joe Biden's top trade nominee, backed tariffs as a
"legitimate tool" to counter China's state-driven economic model
and vowed to hold Beijing to its prior commitments.
    A firmer greenback dragged the official guidance on the yuan
to its lowest in over three weeks. Prior to the market open, the
People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate
at 6.4713 per dollar, the weakest level since Feb. 2, and 191
pips or 0.3% softer than the previous fix of 6.4522. 
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4760
per dollar and fell to a low of 6.4890, the weakest level since
Jan. 28.
    It pared some losses and traded at 6.4692 at midday, 135
pips weaker than the previous late session close, and on track
for its first monthly loss since May.
    The yuan has gained more than 10% since last May and
continued strength has prompted the authorities to roll out some
measures to allow more capital outflows as a too strong currency
could hurt the country's exports.
    A trader at a foreign bank said investors were closely
following moves in the U.S. Treasury yields, which could heavily
affect the dollar and other major currencies.
    Market attention will turn to China's annual gathering of
parliament next week, when China will announce goals for 2021 as
well as its next five-year plan for economic development.
 
    "A clear action plan on the top priorities would be more
important for the market to evaluate the impact on industries
and the whole economy," said Iris Pang, Greater China economist
at ING.
    "The worst-case scenario would be a lack of clear direction
on how to achieve the objectives ... which would create market
uncertainty and doubt."
    The offshore yuan, which eased to a one-month low
of 6.5080, traded at 6.48 by midday.

    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4713   6.4522    -0.30%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4692   6.4557    -0.21%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.03%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.91%
 Spot change since 2005                27.94%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.09       96.14     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.289      90.327    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.48      -0.17%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6538    -2.74%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
