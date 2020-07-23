Yuan hovers near 1-week low as Sino-U.S. tensions flare

SHANGHAI, July 23 (Reuters) - The yuan hovered around one-week lows against the dollar on Thursday after a dramatic escalation in tensions between Washington and Beijing. The United States on Wednesday gave China 72 hours to close its consulate in Houston amid accusations of spying, and President Donald Trump said it was "always possible" other Chinese missions could be ordered to close as well.] China vowed to retaliate after the Washington's decision. "Given the way these things operate, we would be very surprised if we did not see tit-for-tat reprisals," Robert Carnell, regional head of research for Asia Pacific at ING, said in a note to clients. A person with direct knowledge of the matter told Reuters on Wednesday that China was considering ordering the closure of the U.S. consulate in the central city of Wuhan. The onshore yuan opened at 7.0088 per dollar and fell to a low of 7.0148 before changing hands at 7.0054 at midday, 65 pips weaker than the previous late session close. Spot yuan had sunk to a one-week low of 7.0169 on Wednesday after news of the consulate closure. Traders said risk-averse sentiment was heavy and kept the yuan on the weaker side of the key 7 per dollar level on Thursday morning. One trader at a Chinese bank said markets were still assessing the news and investors were waiting to see what action Beijing and Washington would take. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) weakened the midpoint rate by most in nearly a month to 6.9921 per dollar, 203 pips, or 0.3%, weaker than the previous fix of 6.9718. Thursday's official guidance rate also came in much weaker than market projections. It was also 84 pips softer than Reuters' forecast of 6.9837. With attention focused on the latest Sino-U.S. flare-up, traders said there was little immediate reaction to a Reuters story that China's central bank is dialing down policy easing amid growing signs that activity is rebounding from the coronavirus crisis. Policy sources said the PBOC does not see an immediate need to ease monetary policy further, but will keep conditions accommodative to support a recovery in the world's second-largest economy. Policymakers are also keen to save their ammunition amid uncertainty over how long it will take the global economy to recover and rising Sino-U.S. tensions, the sources said. The global dollar index fell to 94.925 at midday from the previous close of 95.012. The offshore yuan was trading at 7.0074 per dollar as of midday. The yuan market at 0400 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.9921 6.9718 -0.29% Spot yuan 7.0054 6.9989 -0.09% Divergence from 0.19% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.60% Spot change since 2005 18.14% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 91.87 92.05 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 94.925 95.012 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.0074 -0.03% * Offshore 7.1446 -2.13% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim Coghill)