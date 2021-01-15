Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Yuan inches higher after PBOC drains cash, set for 3rd weekly gain

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 15 (Reuters) - The yuan inched up on Friday,
reflecting softness in the dollar 
and underpinned by the China central bank's decision to drain a
small amount of cash from the banking system while keeping
interest rates unchanged.
    The dollar's recent rebound from a near three-year
low faltered after Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell said on
Thursday that an interest rate hike in the United States was
coming "no time soon" and pushed back against suggestions the
central bank might start tapering its bond purchases any time
soon.
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4633 per dollar,
113 pips or 0.17% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4746. 
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4673
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4703 at midday, about
0.1% or 57 pips firmer than the previous late session close. 
    If the yuan retains those gains into the late night close,
it would have posted its third weekly gain by appreciating 0.1%
to the dollar for the week. So far in the new year, it has
firmed 0.9%, extending a near 7% rally in 2020.
    Earlier in the session, China's central bank conducted a
small net drain of medium-term loans in the banking system and
kept the rates on the facility unchanged, reinforcing investors'
views that it is slowly shifting to a tightening bias in
monetary policy as economic activity bounces back to
pre-pandemic levels.
    "This unexpected move by the PBOC may hint that the central
bank's monetary easing of the past year may be ending," Stephen
Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.
    The PBOC's move also lifted swap curve in
forwards market. Expectations that the PBOC may prefer smaller
liquidity fixes over more easing have strengthened since recent
top policy meetings indicating scaled-back central bank support
for the economy this year.
    Separately, some traders said markets would quickly shift
their attention to an event-packed week ahead.
    China will release fourth-quarter gross domestic product
(GDP) data and December activity readings on Monday.
    A Reuters poll showed that the economic recovery likely
accelerated in the fourth quarter, driven by stronger demand at
home and abroad and policy stimulus which is expected to provide
a solid boost into 2021.
    Another market focus next week would be U.S. President-elect
Joe Biden's inauguration on Jan. 20, currency traders said,
adding Sino-U.S. relations remained one of the key market
topics.
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4633   6.4746    0.17%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4703   6.476     0.09%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.11%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.90%
 Spot change since 2005                27.92%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.83       96        -0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.285      90.272    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4692    0.02%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.606     -2.16%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 


 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
