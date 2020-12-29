Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan inches higher on dollar weakness, year-end cash demand

    SHANGHAI, Dec 29 (Reuters) - The yuan inched higher on
Tuesday as the dollar slipped to a near 2-1/2-year low against
major peers after U.S. lawmakers pushed forward with a COVID-19
relief package and amid high year-end demand for cash.
    The House of Representatives voted on Monday to increase
stimulus payments to qualified Americans to $2,000 from $600,
sending the measure on to the Senate for a vote. That reduced
demand for safe-haven assets like the dollar.
    Yuan dealers said the local unit was tracking the dollar's
movements during holiday-thinned trade, which was likely to
continue for the rest of the year, as domestic investors
refrained from making huge bets amid low liquidity.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.5451 per dollar, 215 pips
weaker, or 0.33%, than the previous fix of 6.5236. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.5373 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5318 at midday, 65
pips firmer than the previous late session close.
    Markets widely expect the dollar to maintain its weakening
trend in 2021, and such softness could be supportive of the
yuan.
    "Through the lens of U.S. asset market outperformance, a
consensus view into 2021 is that the U.S. dollar is overvalued
after a long stretch of American exceptionalism," Stephen Innes,
chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note.
    "The Fed rate cuts have eroded the U.S. dollar carry
advantage, while their new average inflation targeting framework
should keep interest rates low for several years."
    The weaker dollar, the widening yield gap between China and
the United States and effective coronavirus containment have
underpinned the yuan to rebound about 10% against the dollar
since late May.
    For the year, the yuan was set to book its first annual gain
in three.
    Separately, higher seasonal cash demand also lent support
for the yuan in recent sessions, as banks were setting aside
more cash for year-end administrative checks, households were
withdrawing cash for holiday spending and companies requiring
more funds for various payments.
    Foreign exchange forward curves moved upward as a result of
higher demand for the yuan. Spot-next contract for dollar/yuan
jumped to 70 points on Tuesday morning, the highest since late
September. The one-year contract also rose to a
three-week high of 1,580 points.
    The global dollar index fell to 90.097 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5206 per
dollar.

    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5451   6.5236    -0.33%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5318   6.5383    0.10%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.20%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.60%
 Spot change since 2005                26.71%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.1        95.05     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.097      90.243    -0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5206    0.17%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6769    -1.97%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
   

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
