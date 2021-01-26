Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Yuan inches higher on tighter liquidity conditions

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 26 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher
against the dollar on Tuesday, underpinned by tighter cash
conditions in domestic money markets following a spike in
short-term borrowing costs.
    Demand for the local unit usually rises in the run-up to the
week-long Lunar New Year holiday, which falls in Feb. 11 this
year, but the absence of explicit liquidity support from the
central bank has caused some signs of stress in the markets.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at a one-week low of 6.4847 per
dollar, 28 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.4819. 
    In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at
6.4750 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4715 at midday, 83
pips firmer than the previous late session close.
    Rising demand for the local currency and tighter liquidity
in the interbank market led to a spillover effect, driving yuan
forwards higher and supporting spot prices, currency traders
said.
    Onshore yuan forwards rose to the highest level this year.  
 Benchmark one-year onshore dollar/yuan swap points
hit 1,500 points on Tuesday, the highest since Dec. 30, 2020, up
from 1,423 points at the previous close.
    Market participants and analysts, meanwhile, questioned
whether the regulator would start to adopt a tightening bias in
its monetary policy stance as some senior central bank officials
have recently signalled they may look to wind back some
stimulus.
    "With China's economic recovery gathering steam, Chinese
authorities have signalled that they are considering scaling
back on stimulus and curbing high leverage," Stephen Innes,
chief global markets strategist at Axi, said in a note.
    PBOC Governor Yi Gang said on Monday that China's central
bank will adjust to new economic developments in a timely
manner, but at the same time look to maintain policy stability
to avoid a policy cliff.
    The yuan's gains were partly capped as a central bank
adviser said China should relax capital outflows measures
following sharp gains in the yuan in recent months. Too strong a
currency could hurt the country's exporters.
    Ma Jun, in a transcript of remarks at a forum in China
published on Monday, said the central bank should actively
consider relaxing some measures on foreign exchange outflows to
alleviate the upwards pressure on the yuan and further efforts
to internationalise the currency.
    The global dollar index rose to 90.378 at midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4792 per
dollar. 


