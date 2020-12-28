Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Yuan inches up after PBOC sets guidance at 30-month high

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Dec 28 (Reuters) - The yuan inched higher against
the dollar in thin trade on Monday, after China's central bank
lifted its official guidance level to the highest in 30 months.
    Currency market was quiet on Monday, with many overseas
investors still on holiday, and domestic participants refrained
from making huge bets on the Chinese unit during the last few
trading days of the year.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set its official yuan midpoint to 6.5236 per dollar,
97 pips, or 0.14%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.5333, the
strongest guidance since June 26, 2018.
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.5356
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.5303 at midday, 109 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
    Traders said the official guidance came in line with market
forecasts and lifted the spot market higher.
    Sentiment across markets was supported as U.S. President
Donald Trump signed into law a $2.3 trillion pandemic aid and
spending package, restoring unemployment benefits to millions of
Americans and averting a partial federal government shutdown in
the world's largest economy.
    "The headline should provide a welcome boost to sentiment in
Asia, which was likely to waiver today as Chinese authorities
over the weekend told Ant Financial to go back to its core
payments business," Jeffrey Halley, senior market analyst for
Asia Pacific at OANDA, said in a note.
    China's central bank has asked payments giant Ant Group Co
Ltd to shake up its lending and other consumer finance
operations, the latest blow to its billionaire founder and
controlling shareholder Jack Ma.
    Traders largely took solid economic data in stride. 
    Official data showed robust growth in profits at China's
industrial firms in November, their seventh straight month of
gains, supported by strong industrial production and sales, as
manufacturers continue their recovery from the COVID-19
downturn.
    The dollar index fell to 90.177 at midday, when the
offshore yuan was trading at 6.5211 per dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item                              Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint                     6.5236   6.5333    0.15%
 Spot yuan                         6.5303   6.5412    0.17%
 Divergence from midpoint*         0.10%              
 Spot change YTD                                      6.63%
 Spot change since 2005 revaluation                   26.74%
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item                            Current     Previous  Change
                                                       
 Thomson Reuters/HKEX CNH index  95.21       95.33     -0.1
 Dollar index                    90.177      90.201    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument                                          Current   Difference
                                                               from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan        *                         6.5211    0.14%
 Offshore non-deliverable forwards               **  6.6756    -2.28%
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Himani Sarkar)
