Asian Currency News

Yuan inches up as markets await Fed policy decision, commentary

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, June 16 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched higher
against the dollar on Wednesday in thin trade as investors stuck
to the sidelines, awaiting the outcome of a U.S. Federal Reserve
meeting for clues on its policy trajectory. 
    The dollar held near a one-month high against a
basket of currencies as investors wondered if the Fed might
alter the language on its stimulus following a recent jump in
U.S. inflation.
    Any changes to the Fed's rhetoric could bring more
volatility to major currencies, equities and bond markets as
many economies are still struggling to recover from
pandemic-induced slumps. 
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a three-week low of
6.4078 per dollar, 8 pips weaker than the previous fix of 6.407.
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4040
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4039 at midday, 31 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.    
    The onshore spot yuan swung in an extremely thin range of
less than 30 pips in the morning session, reflecting caution
ahead of the Fed's decision later in the day (1800 GMT) and
Chair Jerome Powell's news conference (1830 GMT)
    Some analysts and market participants said that even if some
U.S. economic data were not solid enough to force the Fed to
start tapering any time soon, they could affirm a recovery in
the world's largest economy was on track, which could alleviate 
upward pressure on the yuan.
    "If U.S. and Europe recover their production, it would imply
 less demand for some Chinese goods. A moderation in China's
export growth and smaller trade balances may ease some CNY's
appreciation pressure," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets
analyst at MUFG Bank in Shanghai.
    Sun expects a smaller chance of sustained one-way
appreciation of the yuan in coming months.
    The yuan's strong rally to three-year highs against the
dollar in May prompted a flurry of warnings from policymakers
about speculative bets on the currency, prompting a slight
pullback and more cautious trade. 
    Separately, Guan Tao, a former senior official at China's
foreign exchange regulator, warned that long-term appreciation
in the yuan could have a large negative impact on China's
economy even if there was no substantial effect on the country's
exports in the short-term.
    By midday, the global dollar index stayed flat at
90.533 from the previous close of 90.533, while the offshore
yuan was trading at 6.4048 per dollar. 


    The yuan market at 0419 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4078   6.407     -0.01%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4039   6.407     0.05%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.06%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.94%
 Spot change since 2005                29.24%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         97.82       97.76     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.533      90.533    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4048    -0.01%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.5631    -2.37%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
