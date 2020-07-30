Yuan inches up on Fed's dovish stance, but Sino-U.S. tensions limit gains

SHANGHAI, July 30 (Reuters) - The yuan inched up against the dollar on Thursday as the Federal Reserve maintained a dovish policy stance amid accelerating U.S. coronavirus infections, but gains in the Chinese currency were capped by simmering Sino-U.S. tensions. The Fed left interest rate near zero at the end of its two-day policy meeting and pledged to "do what we can, and for as long as it takes" to limit damage caused by coronavirus shock and support the economic recovery. "The assurance of USD availability resulted in notable moves overnight and into Asia FX this morning as CNH is leading the way higher for the rest of Asia currency complex," Stephen Innes, chief global markets strategist at AxiCorp, said in a note. Onshore spot yuan opened at 6.9935 per dollar and rose as high as 6.9920 before changing hands at 6.9970 at midday, 43 pips firmer than the previous late session close. Yuan traders said the Fed's bearish economic outlook weighed on the dollar and supported non-dollar currencies, but diplomatic ties between Beijing and Washington remained a big market concern. "USD/CNH will likely fluctuate around the 7 level for now, susceptible to U.S.-China relations," said Gao Qi, FX strategist at Scotiabank. The U.S. military will help Japan monitor "unprecedented" Chinese incursions around East China Sea islands controlled by Tokyo but claimed by Beijing as Chinese boats prepare to begin fishing in nearby waters, the commander of U.S. Forces Japan said on Wednesday. A trader at a Chinese bank said some corporate demand for dollars for use in dividend payments also wiped out some gains in the yuan on Thursday morning. Chinese companies listed in Hong Kong usually make such payments from May to September. Prior to the market open, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.9902 per dollar, 67 pips or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.9969. The global dollar index rose to 93.378 at midday from the previous close of 93.356. The offshore yuan was trading at 6.9972 per dollar by midday. The yuan market at 0403 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.9902 6.9969 0.10% Spot yuan 6.997 7.0013 0.06% Divergence from 0.10% midpoint* Spot change YTD -0.48% Spot change since 2005 18.29% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 91.31 91.31 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 93.378 93.356 0.0 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.9972 0.00% * Offshore 7.129 -1.95% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by Richard Pullin)