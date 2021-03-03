Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan inches up on weaker dollar, market recovers from official remarks on inflow risks

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, March 3 (Reuters) - China's yuan inched up against
a weaker dollar on Wednesday, with market sentiment gradually
recovering from a top banking regulator's comments made a day
earlier about managing capital inflows.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.4565 per dollar, 60 pips
or 0.1% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4625. 
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4669
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4647 at midday, 63 pips
firmer than the previous late session close.
    The banking and insurance regulator on Tuesday said it was
"very worried" about the risk of bubbles bursting in foreign
markets.
    Traders said investors had shifted their attention to the
annual meeting of parliament later this week for more policy
signals.
    "We think a strong economic recovery may encourage
policymakers to continue the efforts on reining in asset price
bubbles and strengthening disciplines in the financial markets,"
said Qu Hongbin, chief China economist at HSBC in Hong Kong.
    "We expect neither hikes nor cuts to policy rates and the
reserve requirement ratio in 2021. In our view, the PBOC is
likely to focus on maintaining stable financing costs for the
real economy to support a more sustainable and balanced growth
recovery in 2021." 
    China will announce goals for 2021 as well as its next
five-year plan for economic development at the annual gathering
of parliament which begins on March 5. 
    Several traders said Chinese financial markets usually stay
stable before and during top economic and political events.
    The yield gap between China and the United States has shrunk
since a spike in U.S. yields last month, but the premium
remained high enough and attractive to foreign investors to draw
in capital flows to support the yuan this year, traders said.
    "The narrowing in China-U.S. yield differential reflects the
time and speed difference in the outbreak and transmission of
the coronavirus between China and the U.S.," said Xing Zhaopeng,
markets economist at ANZ in Shanghai.
    Xing said he still saw room for further inflows this year
despite lingering challenges in a post-pandemic environment. 
    The gap between China's benchmark 10-year government bonds
 and their U.S. counterpart now stands at
185 basis points, down from 230 basis points at the start of
this year.
    In global markets, the safe-haven U.S. dollar remained
broadly weaker as Treasury yields continued to retreat,
restoring some calm to global markets and reigniting demand for
riskier assets.
    The global dollar index traded at 90.82 by midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.469 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0401 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4565   6.4625    0.09%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4647   6.471     0.10%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.13%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.98%
 Spot change since 2005                28.03%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.54       96.7      -0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.82       90.811    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.469     -0.07%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6374    -2.73%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Stephen Coates)
