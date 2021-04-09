Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

Yuan largely flat, but set for best week since late January

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, April 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan was flat against
the dollar on Friday, despite worries over deteriorating
Sino-U.S. ties following the addition of seven Chinese
supercomputing entities to a U.S. economic blacklist for
assisting Chinese military efforts.
    Many traders and analysts expect the yuan to come under
pressure unless the Biden Administration improves relations with
China that had soured during Donald Trump's presidency.
    The onshore yuan opened at 6.5470 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5519 at midday, 3 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
    Inflation data released on Friday raised some expectations
that People's Bank of China (PBOC) will eventually tighten its
monetary policy stance, which would support the yuan, but with
the focus currently on sustaining the economy's recovery from
the pandemic there was little prospect for an early increase in
interest rates.
    China's consumer prices returned to inflation in March after
two months of falls, while factory gate prices beat analyst
expectations to rise at their fastest annual pace since July
2018, in the latest sign that a recovery in the world's
second-largest economy is gathering momentum. 
    "Inflation has regained policy focus in China as emphasised
by Vice Premier Liu He during the State Council meeting
yesterday, but we believe the PBOC will not react immediately to
the latest data," Xing Zhaopeng, senior China strategist at ANZ
in Shanghai said in a note. Xing expected that the PBOC to hold
policy steady until the job market improved.
    Liu told a meeting of the Financial Stability and
Development Committee on Thursday that China will implement
prudent monetary policy and keep the yuan exchange rate
basically stable at reasonable and balanced levels.
    If the onshore spot yuan finishes the late night session at
the midday level, it would have gained 0.24% for the week,
snapping seven straight weeks of decline to book the best weekly
performance since late January.
    Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate
 at 6.5409 per dollar, 54 pips or 0.08% firmer than
the previous fix of 6.5463.  
    The global dollar index rose to 92.121 at midday,
while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5592 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5409   6.5463    0.08%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5519   6.5516    0.00%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.17%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       -0.36%
 Spot change since 2005                26.32%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.35       96.46     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.121      92.074    0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5592    -0.11%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.733     -2.85%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Simon
Cameron-Moore)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up