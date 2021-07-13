Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

Yuan near 1-week high as strong trade data ease economic slowdown worries

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, July 13 (Reuters) - China's yuan rose to a near
one-week high against the dollar on Tuesday as strong trade data
contained some investor worries over softening economic growth
following the central bank's decision to cut the reserve
requirement to prop up the economy.    
    China's exports grew at a much faster than expected pace in
June as solid global demand led by easing lockdown measures and
vaccination drives worldwide eclipsed virus outbreaks and port
delays.
    The People's Bank of China (PBOC) said on Friday it would
cut the amount of cash that banks must hold as reserves.

    "The story of solid China growth and lingering capital
inflow to RMB assets outweighed the negative impact from PBOC's
dovish shift, leaving the RMB supportive in the near term," said
Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong
Kong.
    Cheung added that the upbeat trade data also offered some
relief ahead of key second-quarter gross domestic product (GDP)
data on Thursday.
    Prior to market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate
 at 6.4757 per dollar, 28 pips firmer than the
previous fix of 6.4785. 
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4695
per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4637 at one point, the
firmest level since July 7. By midday, it was changing hands at
6.4651, up 111 pips from the previous late session close.
    However, several market participants said trade was tepid
and volumes thin, with investors refraining from placing big 
bets on the currency before the GDP data.
    "Markets expect China's Q2 GDP to grow by 8.0% year on
year," said Marco Sun, chief financial markets analyst at MUFG
Bank. 
    "If the actual data meets expectations, the yuan may test
6.46 per dollar. On the contrary, if the actual year-on-year
economic growth rate is significantly lower than 8.0%, there are
chances for the yuan to test 6.49."
    By midday, the global dollar index fell to 92.175
from the previous close of 92.22, while the offshore yuan
 was trading at 6.4672 per dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0402 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4757   6.4785    0.04%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4651   6.4762    0.17%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.16%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.98%
 Spot change since 2005                28.02%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         98.23       98.14     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.175      92.22     0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4672    -0.03%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6344    -2.39%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraithl; Editing by Aana
Nicolaci da Costa)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up