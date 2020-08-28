Yuan nears 7-month high, on track for 5th week of gains

Market News
    SHANGHAI, Aug 28 (Reuters) - The yuan strengthened to a near
seven-month high on Friday, after the U.S. Federal Reserve's
announced an aggressive new strategy to lift employment and
increased tolerance for higher inflation, and was on track for
its fifth weekly gain.  
    The Federal Reserve on Thursday rolled out a sweeping
rewrite of its approach to its dual role of achieving maximum
employment and stable prices, putting new weight on bolstering
the U.S. labour market and less on worries about too-high
inflation.   
    The dollar held gains against major currencies on Friday
after the Fed's inflation shift. 
    But the outlook for the greenback remains weak, which could
bode well for yuan's stability or appreciation, analysts at
Chinese investment bank CICC said in a note. 
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China set
the midpoint at 6.8891 per dollar, firmer than the
previous fix of 6.8903.  
    The onshore yuan opened at 6.8855 per dollar and
rose to 6.8759 at one point, within a whisker of a seven-month
high of 6.8744 hit the previous session. By midday, it was
changing hands at 6.8778 at midday, 168 pips firmer than the
previous late session close. 
    If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday
level, it would have gained 0.55% to the dollar for the week,
its fifth weekly gain in a row.  
    A stronger yuan is better for China as it ramps up its
purchases of U.S. goods under the countries' Phase 1 trade deal,
said Shen Xinfeng, chief macroanalyst at Northeast Securities. 
    Top U.S. and Chinese trade officials this week reaffirmed
their commitment to the agreement, which has seen China lagging
on its obligations to buy American goods. 
    Shen said the yuan also is benefiting from China's economic
recovery.
    Profits at China's industrial firms grew for a third
straight month in July and at the fastest pace since June 2018,
marking a bright spot in the economy as the manufacturing sector
recovers from the coronavirus slump.
    There was muted reaction to the latest headlines on
Sino-U.S. military tensions. 
    The United States and China traded jibes as tensions grow
between the world's two largest economies, with the U.S. defence
chief vowing not to "cede an inch" in the Pacific and China
saying Washington was risking soldiers' lives.
    The offshore yuan was trading 0.08 percent away
from the onshore spot at 6.8722 per dollar. 

