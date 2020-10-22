Yuan off 27-month high on talk Beijing getting uneasy over recent surge

SHANGHAI, Oct 22 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan retreated from a 27-month high on Thursday as a weaker-than-expected official fixing and the approval of fresh outbound investment quotas suggested authorities have become increasingly wary over the recent rapid gains in the currency. The onshore yuan has rallied more than 6% on the dollar since late May, stoking market speculation that Beijing would roll out policy measures soon to tamp down the surge as a too-strong currency could hurt Chinese exporters. Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.6556 per dollar, 225 pips, or 0.34%, firmer than the previous fix of 6.6781, and marked the strongest guidance rate since July 11, 2018. It was still slightly weaker than market projections, according to several currency traders. "To tame the CNH beast, the PBOC could pull reigns by removing the fixing model's counter-cyclical factor, among several other non-aggressive intervention tools they have at hand like injecting more liquidity into the system," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at Axi, said in a note. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.6510 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.6669 at midday, 167 pips weaker than the previous late session close. A trader at a Chinese bank said a rebound in the dollar overnight has piled some pressure on the yuan, while some investors had already become cautious after the recent sharp rises in the local currency. Separately, state news agency Xinhua said on late Wednesday that China was planning to issue fresh quotas worth $10 billion in several batches under the outbound Qualified Domestic Institutional Investor (QDII) scheme. Some analysts said approving fresh quotas under the QDII scheme could foster more capital outflow and inject liquidity to offshore market. Such outflows could weaken the Chinese currency. "The central bank has many tools to slow down the pace of yuan appreciation," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong. The outbound quota plan drove the one-year dollar/yuan forwards in the offshore market down to a near two-week low on Thursday. The offshore yuan traded at 6.6593 per dollar by midday. The yuan market at 0407 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.6556 6.6781 0.34% Spot yuan 6.6669 6.6502 -0.25% Divergence from 0.17% midpoint* Spot change YTD 4.44% Spot change since 2005 24.14% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 95.36 95.59 -0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 92.794 92.727 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.6593 0.11% * Offshore 6.8271 -2.51% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)