Yuan off 6-week high, investors await global cenbank policy signals

    SHANGHAI, April 23 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased on Friday
from a six-week high reached a day earlier but still looked set
for a winning week, as investors awaited monetary policy
comments from global central banks.
    U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is expected to
call for the continuation of easy monetary policy, when the
central bank meets next week. That would put downward pressure
on Treasury yields and cap the dollar's gains against most
currencies.
    On Thursday, European Central Bank President Christine
Lagarde messaged that talk of tapering was premature.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate weaker at 6.4934 per dollar,
snapping eight straight days of strengthening.
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4920
per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4970 at midday, 58 pips
weaker than the previous late session close. It hit a high of
6.4820 on Thursday, the strongest since March 12.
    But if the yuan finishes the late night session at the
midday level, it would have booked its third straight weekly
gain.
    The Chinese currency swung in a very tight range just above
the psychologically important 6.5 per dollar level on Friday
morning, with investors awaiting clearer policy signals from
major central banks.
    Several traders said the yuan continued to track the
dollar's movements, and sharp moves in the greenback from shifts
in U.S. policy could spark volatility in the Chinese currency.
    A trader at a local bank said domestic factors could soon
weigh on the yuan as Chinese companies listed abroad start to
make FX purchases for their interim dividend payments. Such
seasonal FX demand, which usually takes place between May and
August, could pile downside pressure on the yuan.
    "We estimate that China's outbound dividend payments will
reach a new record this year, as more companies are now listed
outside the mainland," Becky Liu, head of China macro strategy
at Standard Chartered, said in a note.
    Liu expected total dividend payments would rise by 13% in
2021 to $84 billion. 
    A spokeswoman for the foreign exchange regulator said on
Friday that increased flexibility in China's yuan exchange rate
can release market pressure and prevent expectations it will
only move one way. 
    The regulator also expected China to have a current account
surplus in the first quarter, though it would be smaller than
the fourth quarter last year.
    China's April manufacturing data will be another point of
focus next week for clues on the pace of economic recovery after
China reported slightly weaker-than-expected first quarter GDP.
    "After a turbulent couple of weeks for Chinese markets,
investors will hope that another strong PMI print can restore
some confidence in the health of the recovery," analysts at ANZ
said in a note.
    China's official PMI is due for release next Friday.
    The global dollar index fell to 91.213 at midday from
the previous close of 91.287, while the offshore yuan
was trading at 6.4964 per dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4934   6.4902    -0.05%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.497    6.4912    -0.09%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.06%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.48%
 Spot change since 2005                27.39%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.71       96.79     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.213      91.287    -0.1
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4964    0.01%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6658    -2.59%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
