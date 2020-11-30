Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Yuan on course for longest monthly winning run in 6 years

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Nov 30 (Reuters) - The yuan slipped on Monday
morning, as month-end corporate dollar demand offset upbeat
manufacturing data but the local currency remained on track for
its sixth straight monthly gain, the longest winning streak
since late 2014.
    Official data on Monday showed China's factory activity
expanded at the fastest pace in more than three years in
November, while growth in the services sector also hit a
multi-year high.
    Continued economic recovery from coronavirus disruptions, 
better COVID-19 containment and steady capital inflows have
supported the Chinese unit in recent months and many economists
expect further upside for the yuan.
    "Given China's increasing focus on independency of monetary
policy, it will gradually loosen its tight control on currency
volatility," said Tommy Xie, head of Greater China research at
OCBC Bank in Singapore. 
    "This means that China will have higher tolerance for a
possible overshoot of RMB in the near-term."
    The onshore yuan opened at 6.5700 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5845 at midday, 90 pips weaker than the
previous late session close.
    If the yuan finishes the late night session at the midday
level, it would have gained 1.7% against the dollar for the
month, marking the sixth monthly gain in a row. It has
strengthened more than 8% since late May.
    Traders said seasonal corporate dollar demand to settle
their overseas payments was heavy on Monday and pressured the
yuan, but such impact would be short-lived. 
    Li Liuyang, chief currency analyst at China Merchants Bank,
said much of the market attention would be shifted to global
central bank decisions, as the European Central Bank and the
U.S. Federal Reserve hold separate policy meetings next month.
    "Further easing in monetary policy may suppress low-interest
currencies and push higher-interest currencies. And the yuan
exchange rate may continue to rise at that time," Li said.
    Meanwhile, China's central bank surprised markets on Monday
with an injection of medium-term cash into the banking system,
in what traders and analysts viewed as a move to calm nerves
rattled by a string of recent bond defaults.
    The move effectively dragged onshore yields and rates in the
forward market lower. One-year dollar/yuan swap points
 fell to 1,680 points, the lowest level since Nov.
5, indicating looser liquidity levels. 
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.5782 per dollar, 27 pips
weaker than the previous fix of 6.5755. 
    
    The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5782   6.5755    -0.04%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5845   6.5755    -0.14%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.10%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       5.75%
 Spot change since 2005                25.70%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.28       95.36     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.715      91.724    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.576     0.13%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7463    -2.49%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint


 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
