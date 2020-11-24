Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan rebounds as Biden transition lifts market sentiment

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Nov 24 (Reuters) - The yuan rebounded against the
dollar on Tuesday, after the Trump administration cleared the
transition for U.S. President-elect Joe Biden, with hopes of
better relations between Beijing and Washington also
underpinning a broad lift in sentiment.  
    Yuan traders said investors are betting a Biden presidency
could mean less uncertainty in U.S. foreign and trade policy
towards China.
    U.S. President Donald Trump gave the head of the General
Services Administration the go-ahead to proceed with a
transition to a government led by Biden despite plans to
continue with legal challenges.
    On Monday, the yuan was pressured by the news that the Trump
administration was looking to restrict 89 Chinese aerospace and
other companies from buying a range of U.S. goods and
technology. That marked the latest in a series of U.S. actions,
orchestrated by Trump, against China on trade, technology and
geopolitics.
    The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.5780 per dollar
and was changing hands at 6.5829 at midday, 21 pips firmer than
the previous late session close.
    "USD/CNH is expected to trade lower again towards the 6.50
level after the temporary adjustments amid concerns over the
U.S.-China relations," Qi Gao, FX strategist at Scotiabank, said
in a note.
    However, the yuan was stuck in a narrow range partly
reflecting caution as the United States heads into Thanksgiving
holiday this week, according to traders. 
    Overall, many analysts expect the continued economic
recovery from coronavirus disruptions could further support the
yuan.
    "With the recovery seemingly well underway, policymakers
have been comfortable allowing CNY to appreciate," Goldman Sachs
said in a note. 
    "We expect this trend to continue over the coming year
though at a slower pace," it added, expecting China to be the
only major economy to post positive growth this year, with real
GDP expanding around 2%. 
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at a one-week low of 6.5809 per
dollar, weaker than the previous fix of 6.5719.
    The global dollar index fell to 92.471 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5768 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5809   6.5719    -0.14%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5829   6.585     0.03%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.03%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       5.78%
 Spot change since 2005                25.73%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.74       95.77     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.471      92.509    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5768    0.09%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.749     -2.49%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
