Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Asian Currency News

Yuan retreats after touching 19-month high, investors wary of PBOC

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Oct 20 (Reuters) - The yuan rose to a 19-month
high versus the dollar before giving back all its gains on
Tuesday, as some investors were worried about chasing new highs
after the currency's recent strength. 
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at a fresh 18-month high of
6.693 per dollar, 80 pips firmer than the previous fix of 6.701.
    The official guidance, set firmer than the key 6.7 per
dollar level for the first time since April 2019, fuelled
speculation whether the central bank would allow further
strength in the yuan.
    The PBOC cancelled foreign exchange forward reserve
requirements earlier this month after the spot price rose past
6.7, with markets widely interpreting it as a sign that the
authorities might start to feel uncomfortable with rapid rises
in the Chinese currency.
    "Having breached the key level of 6.70, the PBOC's FX policy
has been gaining more market attention," said Ken Cheung, chief
Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank in Hong Kong.
    "At this stage, the PBOC appears to reserve some FX policy
tools before the U.S. elections, which could pose the RMB
appreciation risk," he said, but adding he maintained a cautious
view on adding long yuan positions for now.
    Markets expect that a victory by Democrat Joe Biden will
trigger more inflows into yuan assets.
    The onshore spot yuan opened at 6.6800 per
dollar, the strongest since March 21, 2019, and was changing
hands at 6.6854 at midday, 41 pips weaker than the previous late
session close.
    Its offshore counterpart also followed the
strengthening trend, climbing to a high of 6.6671, the strongest
since July 11, 2018. It traded at 6.6756 per dollar by midday.
    Separately, China kept its benchmark lending rate for
corporate and household loans steady for the sixth straight
month at its October fixing on Tuesday, encouraged by a robust
recovery from the coronavirus shock.
    Many economists and analysts expect the rates to stay
unchanged through the rest of the year.
    "We think the next move in the LPR will likely be an
increase," Julian Evans-Pritchard, senior China economist at
Capital Economics, said in a note.
    "But the PBOC will probably wait until early next year and
room to push up rates will be limited by a strengthening
renminbi and the withdrawal of fiscal support."
    
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.693    6.701     0.12%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.6854   6.6813    -0.06%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.11%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       4.16%
 Spot change since 2005                23.80%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.41       95.25     0.2
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    93.398      93.428    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.6756    0.15%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.8456    -2.23%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by
Jacqueline Wong)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up