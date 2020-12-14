Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
US Dollar Report

Yuan rises despite latest PBOC measure to reduce capital inflows

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Dec 14 (Reuters) - The yuan edged higher against
the dollar on Monday, as the market shrugged off the central
bank's latest effort to stem the rise of the currency by
reducing capital inflows.
    Traders and analysts said the currency market did not
immediately react to a decision by the People's Bank of
China(PBOC) to lower a parameter on cross-border financing,
although it was widely seen as an official attempt to slow the
pace of the yuan rally.
    The PBOC move could reduce China's overall size of foreign
debt as the reduction would scale back the room Chinese
companies have to borrow overseas. 
    The action was "intended to cool down the yuan's
appreciation," CIB research said in a note. 
    "But it will be hard to shake the appreciation trend before
any significant changes to the fundamentals," CIB added.
    The onshore yuan opened at 6.5340 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5391 at midday, 72 pips firmer than the
previous late session close.
    "The authorities remained unwilling to see rapid rises in
the yuan," said a trader at a Chinese bank, adding the market
still bet yuan strength in the mid- to long-run while
consolidating at around 6.5 per dollar level in the near term.
    "The macro recovery in China remains on-track, and garners
market confidence. Path of least resistance for Chinese real
yields remains higher on the back of both supported nominal
yields and easing inflationary pressures," Terence Wu,
strategist at OCBC Bank in Singapore, said in a note.
    He expected these positive drivers to push the yuan higher
in 2021.
    Several traders said the market will pay close attention to
developments in Brexit talks, which could affect major
currencies.
    Separately, a top decision-making body of the ruling
Communist Party said on Friday that China will strive to keep
economic operations "within a reasonable range" next year, as
Beijing seeks to expand domestic demand and boost technology
innovation.
    Prior to the market opening, the PBOC set the midpoint rate
 at 6.5361 per dollar, 44 pips firmer than the
previous fix of 6.5405. 
    The global dollar index rose to 90.787 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5248 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5361   6.5405    0.07%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5391   6.5463    0.11%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.05%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.49%
 Spot change since 2005                26.57%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.29       95.26     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.787      90.778    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5248    0.22%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6829    -2.20%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; editing by
Richard Pullin)
