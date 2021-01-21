Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan rises to 1-week high on weaker dollar, tighter cash conditions

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Jan 21 (Reuters) - The yuan inched up to a more
than one-week high against an easing dollar on Thursday, with
tighter cash conditions in China's interbank money market also
lending support.
    The dollar remained on the backfoot against most
major peers on Thursday as optimism that a massive U.S. stimulus
package under the new Joe Biden administration will bolster
growth sapped demand for safe-haven currencies.
    Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China
(PBOC) set the midpoint rate at 6.4696 per dollar,
140 pips or 0.2% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4836. 
    In the spot market, onshore yuan opened at 6.4560
per dollar and rose to a high of 6.4555 at one point, the
strongest level since Jan. 13. At midday, it was changing hands
at 6.4610, 20 pips firmer than the previous late session close.
    Traders said markets were cautiously awaiting more clues on 
President Biden's foreign and trade policy stance towards China.
Often fraught Sino-U.S. relations have been one of the key
factors influencing the yuan in over the past few years.
    A trader at a Chinese bank said the market was likely to
consolidate at current levels in the near term, with support
from rising corporate demand for the currency ahead of the Lunar
New Year holiday next month.
    Companies usually convert their dollars to yuan before the
week-long holiday to make various payments, and such conversion
could drive the yuan higher.
    China's primary short-term money rates surged this week,
with some key tenors rising to the highest level since the early
days of the coronavirus pandemic a year ago, driven by rising
seasonal cash demand, despite the central bank offering huge
amounts of short-term funds.
    On Thursday, the volume-weighted average rate of benchmark
overnight repo traded in interbank market rose to
2.5869%, highest since Jan. 16, 2020.
    The global dollar index fell to 90.311 at midday,
when the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4592 per
dollar. 
    
    The yuan market at 0400 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4696   6.4836    0.22%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.461    6.463     0.03%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.13%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.04%
 Spot change since 2005                28.10%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.95       95.91     0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.311      90.41     -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4592    0.03%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6028    -2.02%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Kim
Coghill)
