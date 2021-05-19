Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan slips as Sino-U.S. tensions weighs on appetite

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, May 19 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped on
Wednesday as Sino-U.S. tensions weighed on risk appetite,
defying central bank attempts to guide it higher and despite the
dollar index holding near a 2-1/2-month low.
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.4255 per dollar prior to market open, 102 pips firmer than
the previous fix of 6.4357.
    However, the spot market opened at 6.4250 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.4278 at midday, 28 pips
weaker than the previous late session close.
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.4272 per dollar.
   
    A trader at a foreign bank said the onshore yuan would
probably trade in a range of 6.41 to 6.46 per dollar in the
near-term, adding the U.S. Federal Reserve could taper earlier
than expected if inflation speeds up. 
    Also souring sentiment toward the yuan were tensions between
Beijing and Washington after a U.S. warship sailed through the
sensitive waterway that separates Taiwan from China.
  
    U.S. House of Representatives Speaker Nancy Pelosi on
Tuesday called for a diplomatic boycott of the 2022 Winter
Olympics in Beijing, criticising China for human rights abuses.

    The minutes from the Fed's most recent meeting due later on
Wednesday are expected to confirm that policymakers think a rate
hike is still in the distance.
    The global dollar index fell to 89.778 from the
previous close of 89.802, close to the lowest since late
February. 
    Inflation expectations still have a bearing on the yuan via
the dollar index and the changes in China's monetary and credit
conditions. The Chinese currency in the second or third quarters
is expected to reach its peak for the current appreciation
cycle, CIB Research said in a note.
    The Fed could hint at tapering again in the second half,
which could then push the dollar index and Treasury yields
higher, CIB added. 
    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 97.31, weaker than the previous day's
97.35. 
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.5895, 2.49% away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 3:33AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4255   6.4357    0.16%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4278   6.425     -0.04%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.04%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       1.56%
 Spot change since 2005                28.76%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         97.31       97.35     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    89.778      89.802    0.0
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4272    0.01%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.5895    -2.49%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Jindong Zhang and Andrew Galbraith;
Editing by Sam Holmes)
