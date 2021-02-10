Yuan slips from 10-day high as China enters Lunar New Year break

SHANGHAI, Feb 10 (Reuters) - China's yuan eased from a 10-day high in thin trade on Wednesday as investors unwound long positions in the local currency to avoid fluctuations heading during the Lunar New Year break. Traders said corporate clients had already converted most of their dollar receipts into yuan while most market participants had squared their books and refrained from holding large yuan amounts during the long holiday period. Chinese financial markets close on Thursday with trade resuming on Feb. 18. Prior to the market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) set the midpoint rate at a near 32-month high of 6.4391 per dollar, 142 pips, or 0.22% firmer than the previous fix of 6.4533. In the spot market, the onshore yuan opened at 6.4400 per dollar and was changing hands at 6.4377 at midday, weaker than the 10-day high of 6.4333 hit a day earlier. Several traders said they continued to see state-run banks purchasing small amounts of dollars in onshore spot market to rein in the strength in the local currency. Similarly, those big banks were seen buying greenbacks to offset seasonal corporate dollar selling at 6.46 per dollar last week. Traders and analysts interpreted those moves as a sign that the authorities were unwilling to see too rapid gains in the yuan. Separately, the market had little reaction to economic data that showed consumer prices unexpectedly slipping into deflation last month and bank loans surging to a record high. "With vaccines gaining traction, we expect the PBOC to start to pare back its credit-fueled stimulus efforts," Win Thin, global head of currency strategy at Brown Brothers Harriman, said in a note. "The bank should also continue its policy of allowing the yuan to appreciate and gently curbing credit to system, especially when directed towards real-estate and financial assets." By midday, the global dollar index fell to 90.397, while the offshore yuan was trading at 6.4243 per dollar. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.4391 6.4533 0.22% Spot yuan 6.4377 6.4342 -0.05% Divergence from -0.02% midpoint* Spot change YTD 1.41% Spot change since 2005 28.56% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 96.77 96.73 0.0 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.397 90.461 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.4243 0.21% * Offshore 6.5927 -2.33% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam Holmes)