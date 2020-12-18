Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
US Dollar Report

Yuan softens on dollar buying, edges up for the week

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Dec 18 (Reuters) - China's yuan slipped on Friday
on year-end demand for dollars, but remained on track to finish
the week higher as the dollar languished near two-and-a-half
year lows against major peers.
    The Chinese currency has been stuck in a narrow range
against the dollar since early December following a sharp 10%
run-up from lows in late May.
    In recent days, the People's Bank of China (PBOC) has moved
to slow the pace of the yuan's rally in the face of a weaker
dollar, lowering a parameter on cross-border financing. That was
followed by a large injection of medium-term cash into the
banking system that helped to hose down some expectations of
tighter policy.
    "The dollar index has been very weak recently, but the yuan
has been very stable. We don't expect significant moves before
the year end, and regulators also don't want the speed of
appreciation to be too fast," said a trader at a Chinese bank.
    The PBOC set the midpoint rate of the yuan's daily trading
band at at 6.5315 per dollar prior to market open,
stronger than Thursday's fix of 6.5362.
    Supported by the slightly firmer fixing, spot yuan
 opened stronger at 6.5316 per dollar before weakening
to 6.5403 by midday, 53 pips softer than Thursday's late session
close. It is up about 0.1% for the week.
    The offshore yuan also lost ground against the
dollar and was trading at 6.5202 per dollar by midday.
    "Some dollar demand when approaching the year end provides
support to the dollar/yuan," said Qi Gao, Asia FX strategist at
Scotiabank in Singapore. "However, after consolidating around
6.50, the pair will finally breach the support and then slide
towards 6.40." 
    Gao said the expected strengthening of the yuan would follow
from "broad dollar weakness and the yuan's yield and growth
advantage" over the dollar.
    "We remain bearish on the (dollar) index and expect it to
trade even lower after breaking below the psychological 90 level
on Thursday," said Gao.
    At midday on Friday, the global dollar index was at
89.985, up from 89.84 on Thursday. 


    The yuan market at 4:01AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5315   6.5362    0.07%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5403   6.535     -0.08%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.13%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.47%
 Spot change since 2005                26.55%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.02       95.09     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    89.985      89.84     0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5202    0.31%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6737    -2.13%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    
    

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Additional reporting by Xiao
Han in Beijing; Editing by Sam Holmes)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up