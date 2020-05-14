Yuan softens on unwavering dollar, U.S.-China tensions

HONG KONG, May 14 (Reuters) - The yuan eased on Thursday as traders kept a wary eye on renewed U.S.-China tensions and as the dollar steadied after the Federal Reserve played down the possibility of negative interest rates. The onshore yuan traded 0.08% weaker at 7.0966 per dollar at midday, almost mirroring the 0.1% rise in the global dollar index which stood at 100.28. The Chinese currency has been on the back foot this month as trade frictions between Beijing and Washington returned, with the White House pressing a pension fund to stop investing in Chinese companies this week. Traders in Shanghai said dollar strength further pressured the yuan on Thursday after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell dismissed the notion that U.S. policymakers would push rates into negative territory to stimulate economic growth. "Having the yuan at this level, around 7, makes sense. The U.S. dollar also appreciated due to its safe haven characteristics," Thomas Poullaouec, head of multi-asset for Asia Pacific at T. Rowe Price, said on a conference call. "The wildcard is the renewed tensions between U.S. and China." But he added that the squabble will probably just generate political noise instead of impact on economic policy. One of the traders said the yuan would likely be confined to a range before the opening of the Chinese parliament's annual meeting next Friday, which was pushed back from March due to the coronavirus outbreak. Also helping the yuan was no change to money market rates on Thursday. By early afternoon there was no word from the PBOC on whether it would roll over a maturing 200 bln yuan medium-term lending facility and cut the interest rate, which markets had widely expected to be announced in the morning. Government bond yields have been rising in China so far in May, which is supportive to the exchange rate. "There is a relatively big possibility that the U.S. would pressure China, paving way to a depreciation pattern in the RMB," said a second trader, who works for a foreign bank. "But interest rate differential...is supportive for the RMB." Prior to the open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 7.0948 per dollar, close to the Reuters estimate of 7.0980. The offshore yuan was 0.03% firmer at 7.1086 per dollar. The PBOC issued 30 billion yuan of bills in Hong Kong on Thursday. The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a daily basis, stood at 93.34, firmer than the previous day's 93.19. The yuan market at 0401 GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 7.0948 7.0875 -0.10% Spot yuan 7.0966 7.091 -0.08% Divergence from 0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD -1.88% Spot change since 2005 16.63% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 93.34 93.19 0.2 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 100.28 100.17 0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 7.1086 -0.17% * Offshore 7.2049 -1.53% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . ($1 = 7.0963 yuan) (Reporting by Noah Sin; Additional reporting by Jindong Zhang in Shanghai; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)