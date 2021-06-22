Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan steady as dollar pauses ahead of Fed chief's testimony

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, June 22 (Reuters) - The Chinese yuan steadied even
as the central bank set the mid-point at 1-1/2-month lows on
Tuesday, as the resurgent dollar paused ahead of the U.S.
Federal Reserve chairman's testimony to Congress.
    The spot market opened at 6.4640 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.4653 at midday, roughly flat from the
previous late session close.
    At the open, the People's Bank of China set the midpoint
rate at 6.4613 per dollar, the lowest since May 7.   
    The dollar index, which measures the greenback
against a basket of major currencies, slipped below 92, as its
recent spurt - triggered by tightening expectations - showed
signs of fatigue.
    The yuan also found support from sustained needs from
companies to convert their dollar holdings into the Chinese
currency, and continuous foreign inflows.
    "Foreign funds continue to flow into RMB assets such as
Chinese government bonds and A-share leaders, which formed
positive feedback on the RMB exchange rate," said CSOP Asset
Management said in its market outlook.
    Traders will also be looking for fresh cues from the Fed.
    The U.S. economy continues to show "sustained improvement"
from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic and ongoing job
market gains, but inflation has "increased notably in recent
months," Fed Chair Jerome Powell said in prepared testimony for
a congressional hearing on Tuesday.
    "This week, we'll pay attention to the Fed talks, and will
keep our overnight exposure limited," said a trader at a foreign
bank.    


    The yuan market at 0504 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4613   6.4546    -0.10%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4653   6.4653    0.00%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.06%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.97%
 Spot change since 2005                28.01%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         97.84       97.83     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.983      91.911    0.1
 
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4692    -0.06%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6378    -2.66%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by  Shanghai Newsroom; Editing by Jacqueline Wong)
