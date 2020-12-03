Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Yuan strengthens as dollar wallows near 2-1/2 year lows

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's onshore yuan
strengthened on Thursday after the central bank set a firmer
midpoint for the currency's daily trading band, and as the
dollar sagged on expectations of more U.S. economic stimulus and
hopes for imminent COVID-19 vaccinations.
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.5592 per dollar on Thursday, its firmest level in two
weeks.
   Buoyed by the stronger fixing, spot yuan opened at
6.5540 per dollar and firmed to 6.5522 before retreating to
6.5573 at midday, 59 pips stronger than Wednesday's late session
close.
    The greenback was stuck near a two-and-a-half year low on
Thursday on early signs that a $908 billion bipartisan stimulus
proposal in the U.S. Congress could be gaining traction, though
concrete progress on pandemic relief remains elusive.

    It also took a hit after Britain approved Pfizer Inc's
 COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, whetting investors'
appetite for riskier assets.
    The global dollar index fell to 90.958 from the
previous close of 91.022. 
    A trader at a Chinese bank said dollar buying had trimmed
the yuan's gains. It also faced headwinds after U.S.
President-elect Joe Biden said he would not immediately cancel
the trade agreement that President Donald Trump struck with
China nor take steps to remove tariffs on Chinese exports.

    "Investors hoped that China and the U.S. would begin fast
negotiations and cut the tariffs, so I think this may cap some
upside for the renminbi at this stage," said Ken Cheung, chief
Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank.
    But the Chinese bank trader said the Chinese currency's
strengthening trend had not yet finished after it ended its
domestic trading session at a two-week high a day earlier. 
    The yuan has been supported by China's recovery from its
pandemic paralysis earlier in the year that helped drive yield
premiums for Chinese debt higher. 
    Growth in China's services sector accelerated in November as
new business rose at the fastest pace in over a decade, pointing
to a further recovery in consumer demand.
    A report in an official central bank publication on
Wednesday that the PBOC and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority are
studying plans to give onshore investors access to global bond
markets through the "Southbound" leg of China's Bond Connect
scheme stemmed from steady yuan appreciation driven by those
yield gaps, ANZ China Markets Economist Zhaopeng Xing said in a
note.
    The weakened slightly to 6.547 per dollar after
touching a two-week high on Wednesday. 
    
    The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5592   6.5611    0.03%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5573   6.5632    0.09%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.03%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.19%
 Spot change since 2005                26.22%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.34       95.4      -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.959      91.022    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.547     0.16%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.7195    -2.39%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)
