Yuan strengthens as dollar wallows near 2-1/2 year lows

SHANGHAI, Dec 3 (Reuters) - China's onshore yuan strengthened on Thursday after the central bank set a firmer midpoint for the currency's daily trading band, and as the dollar sagged on expectations of more U.S. economic stimulus and hopes for imminent COVID-19 vaccinations. The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate at 6.5592 per dollar on Thursday, its firmest level in two weeks. Buoyed by the stronger fixing, spot yuan opened at 6.5540 per dollar and firmed to 6.5522 before retreating to 6.5573 at midday, 59 pips stronger than Wednesday's late session close. The greenback was stuck near a two-and-a-half year low on Thursday on early signs that a $908 billion bipartisan stimulus proposal in the U.S. Congress could be gaining traction, though concrete progress on pandemic relief remains elusive. It also took a hit after Britain approved Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine on Wednesday, whetting investors' appetite for riskier assets. The global dollar index fell to 90.958 from the previous close of 91.022. A trader at a Chinese bank said dollar buying had trimmed the yuan's gains. It also faced headwinds after U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said he would not immediately cancel the trade agreement that President Donald Trump struck with China nor take steps to remove tariffs on Chinese exports. "Investors hoped that China and the U.S. would begin fast negotiations and cut the tariffs, so I think this may cap some upside for the renminbi at this stage," said Ken Cheung, chief Asian FX strategist at Mizuho Bank. But the Chinese bank trader said the Chinese currency's strengthening trend had not yet finished after it ended its domestic trading session at a two-week high a day earlier. The yuan has been supported by China's recovery from its pandemic paralysis earlier in the year that helped drive yield premiums for Chinese debt higher. Growth in China's services sector accelerated in November as new business rose at the fastest pace in over a decade, pointing to a further recovery in consumer demand. A report in an official central bank publication on Wednesday that the PBOC and the Hong Kong Monetary Authority are studying plans to give onshore investors access to global bond markets through the "Southbound" leg of China's Bond Connect scheme stemmed from steady yuan appreciation driven by those yield gaps, ANZ China Markets Economist Zhaopeng Xing said in a note. The weakened slightly to 6.547 per dollar after touching a two-week high on Wednesday. The yuan market at 4:00AM GMT: ONSHORE SPOT: Item Current Previous Change PBOC midpoint 6.5592 6.5611 0.03% Spot yuan 6.5573 6.5632 0.09% Divergence from -0.03% midpoint* Spot change YTD 6.19% Spot change since 2005 26.22% revaluation Key indexes: Item Current Previous Change Thomson 95.34 95.4 -0.1 Reuters/HKEX CNH index Dollar index 90.959 91.022 -0.1 *Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint. The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each morning. OFFSHORE CNH MARKET Instrument Current Difference from onshore Offshore spot yuan 6.547 0.16% * Offshore 6.7195 -2.39% non-deliverable forwards ** *Premium for offshore spot over onshore **Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint, since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint. . (Reporting by Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Lincoln Feast.)