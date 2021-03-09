Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan swings sharply higher on heavy dollar selling, PBOC remarks

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, March 9 (Reuters) - China's yuan firmed on Tuesday
in whipsaw trading that saw the currency guided to a near
2-1/2-month low against the dollar before rapidly recovering,
supported by heavy dollar selling and central banker comments.
    Prior to market opening, the People's Bank of China (PBOC)
set the midpoint rate at 6.5338 per dollar, 543 pips
or 0.83% weaker than the previous fix of 6.4795, and the softest
since Jan. 4. 
    The move in Tuesday's official guidance was the biggest
one-day weakening in percentage terms since July 20, 2018.
Traders and analysts said the fixing came in line with
forecasts, suggesting authorities were comfortable with some
weakness in the Chinese currency at the moment.
    The weaker midpoint fixing also dragged the spot market
 lower to 6.5445 at one point in morning trade, the
softest level since Dec. 31, 2020. 
    But it recovered all the intraday losses and changed hands
at 6.5225 by midday, 46 pips firmer than the previous late
session close.
    Currency traders said the V-shaped rebound was partially
driven by heavier dollar selling from their corporate clients as
some had been waiting for a better price to convert their dollar
receipts.
    "Large amounts of dollar selling emerged as the spot price
approached 6.55 per dollar level," said a trader at a Chinese
bank.
    Several traders said they had not yet seen state banks
stepping into the spot market to rein in the weakness in the
yuan, which has happened in the past during bouts of yuan
volatility.
    A second trader said authorities were for now more willing
to tolerate a slightly weaker currency than they were a strong
yuan, which could hurt exporters.
    Chen Yulu, deputy governor of the PBOC, told the
state-backed Yicai published on Tuesday that the central bank
would further improve rules and transparency of monetary policy
operations to effectively manage and guide market expectations.
    Some market participants described the senior central
banker's remarks as part of an official attempt to prop up
sentiment and said irrational and rapid moves were not ideal for
authorities.
    Wang Tao, chief China economist at UBS, still expects a
broadly weaker dollar this year to benefit the yuan.
    "In general, we believe the yuan will remains strong against
the dollar this year, but the size of appreciation won't be as
huge as last year," Wang said.
    "While continuously attracting foreign investment into the
Chinese market, the government is also gradually and steadily
loosening some channels allowing domestic capital to invest
overseas. Therefore, we expect the appreciation to be limited,"
she said, expecting the yuan to trade at 6.4 per dollar at
year-end.
    By midday, the offshore yuan was trading at 6.5344
per dollar after hitting a low of 6.5628, the weakest level
since Dec. 1, 2020.
    
    The yuan market at 0406 GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5338   6.4795    -0.83%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5225   6.5271    0.07%
                                       
 Divergence from    -0.17%             
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.09%
 Spot change since 2005                26.89%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.76       96.5      0.3
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    92.306      92.376    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5344    -0.18%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.702     -2.51%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Sam
Holmes)
