US Dollar Report

Yuan treads water after Fed meet; Brexit, U.S. stimulus eyed

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    SHANGHAI, Dec 17 (Reuters) - China's yuan was largely steady
against the U.S. dollar on Thursday, as safe-haven demand for
the greenback was greatly reduced even as some market
participants were disappointed with the Federal Reserve's policy
stance.
   Risk appetite was underpinned by the U.S. moving closer
towards a stimulus package, while across the Atlantic, the
European Union and UK appeared closer to a Brexit deal.
  
    The Fed Wednesday vowed to keep funneling cash into
financial markets until the U.S. economic recovery is secure, a
promise of long-term help that fell short of hopes of an
immediate move to shore up a recent pandemic-related slide.
  
    Traders said the yuan would remain rangebound before the
year-end when institutions would be less willing to trade.   
    The People's Bank of China set the midpoint rate
at 6.5362 per dollar prior to market open, 7 pips weaker than
the previous fix of 6.5355. 
    The spot market opened at 6.5300 per dollar and
was changing hands at 6.5381 at midday, 58 pips weaker than the
previous late session close. 
    "Market participants tend more to take profits without much
interest in trading as the yuan trades at this level (around
6.5000 per dollar)," said a trader at a foreign bank.
    Another trader at a Chinese bank said the continued rally in
the euro could help the yuan, though the 6.5 per dollar level
could be hard to breach as it's a level perceived as appropriate
by the regulators.  
    The dollar languished near fresh 2-1/2-year lows against its
major rivals as optimism around a U.S. stimulus package and a
Brexit deal boosted risk appetite.
    Focus was also on Sino-U.S. trade relations. 
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden should keep pressing China to
stick to the "Phase 1" trade deal and use tariffs as leverage,
U.S. Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer told Reuters.

    The Thomson Reuters/HKEX Global CNH index, which
tracks the offshore yuan against a basket of currencies on a
daily basis, stood at 95.17, weaker than the previous day's
95.23. 
    The global dollar index fell to 90.131 from the
previous close of 90.251. 
    The offshore yuan was trading at 6.5125 per dollar.
    Offshore one-year non-deliverable forwards contracts
(NDFs), considered the best available proxy for
forward-looking market expectations of the yuan's value, traded
at 6.6659, -1.95 percent away from the midpoint.
    One-year NDFs are settled against the midpoint, not the spot
rate.


    The yuan market at 4:09AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.5362   6.5355    -0.01%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.5374   6.5323    -0.08%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.02%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       6.51%
 Spot change since 2005                26.60%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         95.17       95.23     -0.1
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    90.131      90.251    -0.1
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.5125    0.38%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6659    -1.95%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 

 (Reporting by Luoyan Liu, Han Xiao and Andrew Galbraith
Editing by Shri Navaratnam)
