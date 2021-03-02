Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Asian Currency News

Yuan weakens slightly as Chinese regulator flags inflow risks

By Reuters Staff

    SHANGHAI, March 2 (Reuters) - China's yuan softened slightly
against the U.S. dollar on Tuesday, as a top banking regulator
said China is studying effective measures to manage capital
inflows to prevent global turbulence from affecting the domestic
market.
    Guo Shuqing, head of the China Banking and Insurance
Regulatory Commission, expressed wariness of the risk of bubbles
bursting in foreign markets. He also flagged the risk of
significant capital inflows into China.
    But the yuan remains range-bound with traders expecting the
market to stay calm as investors look for fresh direction from a
key political conference in Beijing that starts on Friday.
    In the spot market, the yuan opened at 6.4675 per
dollar and was changing hands at 6.4725 at midday, slightly
weaker than Monday's close. 
    That came despite the People's Bank of China setting the
midpoint rate at 6.4625 per dollar prior to market
open, firmer than the previous fix of 6.4754.
    Global markets are starting to see side effects of fiscal
and monetary policy steps in response to the COVID-19 pandemic,
said Guo on Tuesday, adding that China was studying measures to
manage capital inflows. 
    Guo's comments may have shed some light on the upcoming
policy guidance from the National People's Congress (NPC), said
Ken Cheung, strategist at Mizuho Bank Ltd. 
    This reflects "regulators' concern over asset bubble and
capital inflow risk," he wrote. 
    Although most traders agree that the yuan will likely
continue to be range-bound in the short-term, analysts were
divided over longer-term trends. 
    China Construction Bank said the yuan still has room to
appreciate against the dollar.
    However, Founder Securities economist Yan Se said that yuan
would face downward pressure in the four quarter, when the U.S.
economy is expected to recover more solidly from the COVID-19
pandemic.
     
 
    The yuan market at 5:13AM GMT: 
    
    ONSHORE SPOT:
 Item               Current  Previous  Change
 PBOC midpoint      6.4625   6.4754    0.20%
                                       
 Spot yuan          6.4728   6.4673    -0.08%
                                       
 Divergence from    0.16%              
 midpoint*                             
 Spot change YTD                       0.86%
 Spot change since 2005                27.87%
 revaluation                           
 
    Key indexes:
     
 Item            Current     Previous  Change
                                       
 Thomson         96.6        96.62     0.0
 Reuters/HKEX                          
 CNH index                             
 Dollar index    91.225      91.017    0.2
 
    
    
*Divergence of the dollar/yuan exchange rate. Negative number
indicates that spot yuan is trading stronger than the midpoint.
The People's Bank of China (PBOC) allows the exchange rate to
rise or fall 2% from official midpoint rate it sets each
morning.

    OFFSHORE CNH MARKET   
  
 Instrument            Current   Difference
                                 from onshore
 Offshore spot yuan    6.4815    -0.13%
        *                        
 Offshore              6.6497    -2.82%
 non-deliverable                 
 forwards                        
               **                
 
*Premium for offshore spot over onshore
**Figure reflects difference from PBOC's official midpoint,
since non-deliverable forwards are settled against the midpoint.
. 
    

 (Reporting by Samuel Shen and Andrew Galbraith; Editing by Ana
Nicolaci da Costa)
