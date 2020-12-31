Yuan up 6.5% vs dollar in 2020, set for first annual gain in three yrs

SHANGHAI, Dec 31 (Reuters) - China’s onshore spot yuan finished its domestic trading session at 6.5398 per dollar on Thursday, strengthening 6.5% against the greenback this year.

If the spot price finishes the late-night session at the domestic closing level, it will book its first annual gain in three years thanks to a weaker dollar, a widening yield gap between China and the United States, and China’s coronavirus containment efforts. (Reporting by Shanghai and Beijing Newsroom; Editing by Hugh Lawson)