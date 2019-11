SHANGHAI, Nov 1 (Reuters) - China’s central bank said on Friday it will issue 20 billion yuan ($2.84 billion) worth of 3-month yuan-denominated bills and another 10 billion yuan of one-year bills in Hong Kong on Nov.7.

The bill auction in Hong Kong is aimed at improving the yuan yield curve in the financial hub, the People’s Bank of China said in a statement on its website. ($1 = 7.0442 Chinese yuan) (Reporting by Winni Zhou and Andrew Galbraith Editing by Shri Navaratnam)